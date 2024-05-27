Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather update: IMD predicts monsoon to hit Kerala in 5 days, severe heat wave in Delhi till this date; check

BITS Pilani is back with the 20th edition of its startup accelerator: Conquest

DNA Verified: New Delhi Railway Station to be closed for 4 years? Know the truth here

This south film starred four superstars, grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide, but Hindi version flopped, earned just...

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant-Radhika Merchant pre wedding bash: Cruise set sails from Malta not from Miami due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: IMD predicts monsoon to hit Kerala in 5 days, severe heat wave in Delhi till this date; check

CM Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Seeking 7-day Extension of Interim Bail | Delhi Excise Policy Case

Pune Porsche Accident: 2 Doctors Arrested For Changing Blood Sample Of Accused Teen

8 high protein superfoods you must add in your diet

7 healthy fruits to eat on empty stomach

7 glittering images of space shared by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

CM Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court Seeking 7-day Extension of Interim Bail | Delhi Excise Policy Case

Pune Porsche Accident: 2 Doctors Arrested For Changing Blood Sample Of Accused Teen

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Win All 7 Seats In Delhi? | Congress | AAP | INDIA | Politics

This south film starred four superstars, grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide, but Hindi version flopped, earned just...

Divya Agarwal sparks divorce rumours with Apurva Padgaonkar three months after marriage, deletes...

General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor shot dead in LA at 37

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD predicts monsoon to hit Kerala in 5 days, severe heat wave in Delhi till this date; check

The southwest monsoon, as predicted by IMD, is likely to hit Kerala on May 31, a day before the normal date of June 1. Kerala is currently witnessing pre-monsoon rains.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 27, 2024, 06:51 PM IST

Weather update: IMD predicts monsoon to hit Kerala in 5 days, severe heat wave in Delhi till this date; check
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The India Meteorological Department stated that conditions are expected to become favourable for the onset of the Southwest Monsoon over Kerala during the next five days.

The southwest monsoon, as predicted by IMD, is likely to hit Kerala on May 31, a day before the normal date of June 1. Kerala is currently witnessing pre-monsoon rains.

Heatwave conditions to prevail in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh till May 27-29.

In 2023, rainfall over the country as a whole during monsoon season (June-September), was 94 per cent of its long-period average.

The beginning of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterising the change from a hot and dry season to a rainy season.

As the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures is experienced over the areas that it tends to cover.

These rains are crucial to the Indian agriculture economy ( especially for kharif crops). India has three cropping seasons -- summer, kharif and rabi.

(with ANI inputs)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Cyclone 'Remal' to make landfall today; flights suspended, these areas are on high alert

Ratan Tata once had near-death experience, engine on flight failed and he asked to…

Dance Deewane: Gaurav-Nithin reveal their inspiration, wish to take India to international level after winning show

General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor shot dead in LA at 37

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light ends India's 41-year dry run at Cannes, wins prestigious Grand Prix

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement