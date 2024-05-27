Weather update: IMD predicts monsoon to hit Kerala in 5 days, severe heat wave in Delhi till this date; check

The southwest monsoon, as predicted by IMD, is likely to hit Kerala on May 31, a day before the normal date of June 1. Kerala is currently witnessing pre-monsoon rains.

The India Meteorological Department stated that conditions are expected to become favourable for the onset of the Southwest Monsoon over Kerala during the next five days.

Heatwave conditions to prevail in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh till May 27-29.

In 2023, rainfall over the country as a whole during monsoon season (June-September), was 94 per cent of its long-period average.

The beginning of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterising the change from a hot and dry season to a rainy season.

As the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures is experienced over the areas that it tends to cover.

These rains are crucial to the Indian agriculture economy ( especially for kharif crops). India has three cropping seasons -- summer, kharif and rabi.

(with ANI inputs)