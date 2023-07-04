Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

Yuzvendar Chahal poses with mystery girl | Photo: Twitter

A photo of Yuzvindar Chahal went viral on social media on Monday posing with a mystery girl. Fans are trying to find who this girl is. Well, the mystery girl is a South African chess prodigy Jesse February. The Rajasthan Royal's leg spinner Yuzvendar Chahl is a big fan of chess. In fact, Chahal recently flew to Dubai for the Global Chess League as he is the ambassador for the SG Alpine Warriors franchise.

Chahal and Yuzvendar met at the league and Jesse shared pictures from the Indian cricketer.

Coming back to the mystery girl, Jesse is 26 year old and hail from Port Elizabeth, South Africa. She holds the Women International Masters Title from 2016. February is a two-time South African women's chess champion and a one-time African women's chess champion.

Read: 'Blatant show of wealth': Internet trolls Namita Thapar for lavish weekend tea party

In May 2021, Jesse won the Women's African Individual Championships with a score of 7/9. With this victory, February is eligible to be awarded the title of Woman Grandmaster, provided she attains a rating of 2100.

She qualified for the Women’s Chess World Cup 2021 held in July, where she was defeated by GM Valentina Gunina 1.5-0.5 in the first round.