'Blatant show of wealth': Internet trolls Namita Thapar for lavish weekend tea party | Photo: Instagram/@namitathapar

One of the Shark Tank India investors and CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals appears to be concerned about her health and mindfulness because she has invested in a number of start-ups that support wellness. Nimita continues to live by the same philosophy as she does in her professional life. Chef and food stylist Shambhu Saran provided a variety of nutritious snacks over tea for The Shark and her BFFs for the course of the weekend.

With the comment, "Weekend tea with my girlfriends is always so therapeutic, check out my fun homemade goodies," Thapar posted the video to his social media accounts. Shambhu Sharan, Namita's personal chef and food stylist, was also shown in the video. The businessman wore a casual outfit with hues of turquoise, blue, and olive.

After the video was posted, online individuals could be seen responding to it. While some people commented on how wonderful each meal appeared, others called it a "blatant show of wealth and wastages". One user made the amusing remark, "Already had my lunch and for that reason, I'm out."

Many comments have been found requesting the recipes for the delectable foods. She recently noted in a chat with Raj Shamani that you may be the most driven, ambitious, and successful person while yet maintaining a lack of arrogance and egotism. To obtain results, you don't need a poisonous culture.

Namita is a social media user who frequently posts events from her life on Twitter and Instagram. Namita has previously published pictures of her Sunday breakfasts. In a video she published last month, Thapar showed herself spending Sundays with loved ones while exploring new recipes and home decor.