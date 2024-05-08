DNA TV Show: Sam Pitroda's remarks on diverse looks of Indians sparks controversy

Twitter
A few days ago, Sam Pitroda's comment on inheritance tax sparked an uproar.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 08, 2024, 11:55 PM IST

Sam Pitroda stepped down as Indian Overseas Congress chief on Wednesday after a huge political row over his controversial remarks. He recently gave an interview, in which he said something about India's 'unity in diversity'. In this interview, he talked about the appearance of Indians, which created trouble not only for Sam but also for Congress and the INDIA alliance.

Sam Pitroda had praised India's culture of unity in diversity. But he said that the people of Eastern India look like Chinese, the people of Western India look like Arabs, the people of North India look like Europeans and the people of South India look like Africans.

Is it right to choose such words to describe the diversity of India? Was Sam trying to classify Indians as different races based on their appearance? Does Sam Pitroda have racist views on Indians?

Sam should not have done this. If he wanted to say something about the unity of Indians, he did not need to mention appearance. He could have appreciated the diversity of India by talking about its culture, food, clothing and language. First the controversial statement regarding inheritance tax, and now the racial comment on the appearance of Indians has become the subject of controversy. Sam Pitroda, while staying in America, instead of creating an atmosphere in favour of Congress, is giving statements that deflate the election strategy of Congress. Now Congress is doing the same thing with Sam Pitroda, which it used to do with Mani Shankar after his statements. Congress has distanced itself from Sam's remarks.

