Soni Razdan warns fans about Delhi customs scam: ‘They say you have ordered illegal drugs, intimidate you to...'

Soni Razdan informed fans about a Delhi customs scam that intimidates innocents to extract a large sum of money.

Veteran actor Soni Razdan shared a post on her social media, alerting netizens of a “huge scam” where scammers call innocent and try to extract money from them. On her Instagram, Soni wrote that she received a call from someone pretending to be from Delhi Customs, and they accused her of ordering “illegal drugs.” Soni further shared that they asked for her Aadhar number and asked for money from her, but she did not fall for it.

Soni further shared, “There is a huge scam going around everyone. Someone calls up pretending to be from Delhi Customs… and says you have ordered some illegal drugs. Or they say they’re from the police or something of that nature… They try to get your Aadhar card number from you. I got the same call. Then they intimidate you to the point that you transfer a large sum of money to them. Bottom line is don’t fall for it. Someone we know just did and it’s a nightmare if you get psyched.”

Soni added that as soon as they asked for her Aadhar card number, she sensed something fishy and hung up. The Sadak actress wrote, "Luckily I told them I’d let them know later as soon as they asked for the Aadhar number. Of course, they didn’t call back. But it’s scary. Save any numbers that you get calls from and go to the police. I know of 3 people in the last few weeks wo have gotten these calls."

In the caption, Alia Bhatt's mom advised her followers to be aware of the ongoing scam. Tagging Mumbai police in the post, Soni wrote, "It’s very easy to get confused when you get a call of this nature and think it’s a real call. Trust me I almost thought it was. When I spoke to someone they told me it was a scam and to ignore it. But it seems to be getting worse and honestly it’s not that difficult to think you’re in trouble even if it’s not your fault …. And it’s a mistake. So beware. THIS IS A SCAM @mumbaipolice."

