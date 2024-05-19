Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: SRH ensure top-two finish after RR vs KKR washout, Rajasthan Royals to face RCB in eliminator

How Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) Circumvent Regulations with the Help of 'White Knights'

Soni Razdan warns fans about Delhi customs scam: ‘They say you have ordered illegal drugs, intimidate you to...'

Watch: MS Dhoni returns to hometown Ranchi day after CSK's IPL 2024 elimination

Som Pradosh Vrat 2024: Know date, puja timings, rituals, significance and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: SRH ensure top-two finish after RR vs KKR washout, Rajasthan Royals to face RCB in eliminator

How Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) Circumvent Regulations with the Help of 'White Knights'

Soni Razdan warns fans about Delhi customs scam: ‘They say you have ordered illegal drugs, intimidate you to...'

7 signs and symptoms of PCOS

10 cooling indoor plants for summer

Fibre rich foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Soni Razdan warns fans about Delhi customs scam: ‘They say you have ordered illegal drugs, intimidate you to...'

Gullak 4 trailer: Mishra family witness clash between parenting and adulthood, fans say 'this show should never end'

Fear Song: Jr NTR turns sea red by slashing army of baddies, Anirudh warns about his fury in first song of Devara

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Soni Razdan warns fans about Delhi customs scam: ‘They say you have ordered illegal drugs, intimidate you to...'

Soni Razdan informed fans about a Delhi customs scam that intimidates innocents to extract a large sum of money.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 19, 2024, 11:01 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Soni Razdan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran actor Soni Razdan shared a post on her social media, alerting netizens of a “huge scam” where scammers call innocent and try to extract money from them. On her Instagram, Soni wrote that she received a call from someone pretending to be from Delhi Customs, and they accused her of ordering “illegal drugs.” Soni further shared that they asked for her Aadhar number and asked for money from her, but she did not fall for it.

Soni further shared, “There is a huge scam going around everyone. Someone calls up pretending to be from Delhi Customs… and says you have ordered some illegal drugs. Or they say they’re from the police or something of that nature… They try to get your Aadhar card number from you. I got the same call. Then they intimidate you to the point that you transfer a large sum of money to them. Bottom line is don’t fall for it. Someone we know just did and it’s a nightmare if you get psyched.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Soni added that as soon as they asked for her Aadhar card number, she sensed something fishy and hung up. The Sadak actress wrote, "Luckily I told them I’d let them know later as soon as they asked for the Aadhar number. Of course, they didn’t call back. But it’s scary. Save any numbers that you get calls from and go to the police. I know of 3 people in the last few weeks wo have gotten these calls."

In the caption, Alia Bhatt's mom advised her followers to be aware of the ongoing scam. Tagging Mumbai police in the post, Soni wrote, "It’s very easy to get confused when you get a call of this nature and think it’s a real call. Trust me I almost thought it was. When I spoke to someone they told me it was a scam and to ignore it. But it seems to be getting worse and honestly it’s not that difficult to think you’re in trouble even if it’s not your fault …. And it’s a mistake. So beware. THIS IS A SCAM @mumbaipolice."

Read: This Hindi remake of Tamil film was rejected by Aamir, Shah Rukh, flopped at box office, now will be revived with...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This flop of Hrithik Roshan was rejected by Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, was based on real-life event, later became...

Viral video: People of this tribe walk on 10-feet-high sticks, here's the reason

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli drops massive hint on MS Dhoni’s retirement plan ahead of RCB vs CSK clash

'Videsh jaate hi angrez...': Kiara Advani brutally trolled for her 'fake' accent at Cannes 2024

Viaan Kapoor: The Humble Visionary Behind the Scenes

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement