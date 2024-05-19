Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murty earns Rs 110 crore more than UK PM Rishi Sunak, their net worth is...

Video of influencer dancing inside Delhi Metro goes viral, netizens call it…

This Hindi remake of Tamil film was rejected by Aamir, Shah Rukh, flopped at box office, now gets sequel after 22 years

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Abhishek, Klaasen shine as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets

Helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashes in Azerbaijan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murty earns Rs 110 crore more than UK PM Rishi Sunak, their net worth is...

Video of influencer dancing inside Delhi Metro goes viral, netizens call it…

This Hindi remake of Tamil film was rejected by Aamir, Shah Rukh, flopped at box office, now gets sequel after 22 years

10 best spots on Earth for perfect Moon viewing

8 effective ways to lower blood pressure

10 animals that eat their kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Krishna Shroff reacts to Tiger Shroff's dull phase in Bollywood: 'People don't realise...' | Exclusive

This flop of Hrithik Roshan was rejected by Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, was built upon real-life event, later became...

Heeramandi lyricist AM Turaz on Azadi: 'Women's contribution in Indian freedom movement has never been...' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Hindi remake of Tamil film was rejected by Aamir, Shah Rukh, flopped at box office, now gets sequel after 22 years

22 years after the release of Nayak: The Real Hero, Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji will come together for Nayak 2.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 19, 2024, 07:54 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
A still from the cult classic that will get a sequel after 22 years of release
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Usually, a sequel gets greenlit after the original film becomes successful. However, here we have a film that will get a sequel after 22 years of release. Another surprising fact about this sequel is that the prequel wasn't a commercial hit. The first instalment of this series was a box office flop. Yet, the makers are bringing the sequel because of its popularity. The film that will get its sequel starred Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in the leads. Yes, you guessed it right. 

The 2001-released Nayak will be followed by Nayak 2, with the original cast. The political drama was a Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Mudlavan. The Tamil and Hindi versions were directed by Shankar. Nayak failed at the box office, but over the years, the film gained immense popularity on TV and became a cult classic. The craze of Nayak has inspired producer Deepak Mukut to buy the movie rights from producer A.M Ratnam and make a sequel. 

While speaking to Mid-Day, Deepak Mukut said, "We are planning a sequel and are thinking of taking the story forward with the old characters. I have bought the rights from AM Ratnam long ago. We are writing the script of the film keeping the lead actors in mind. As soon as the writing work is completed. We will decide further. We have many directors in mind, but no one has been finalised." 

Actors who rejected Nayak 

The popular director wanted to cast Rajinikanth for the lead role in Mudhalvan, but he refused it due to unknown reasons. Shankar then approached Kamal Haasan, but the latter was busy with his own directorial Hey Ram and hence, turned down the film. Finally, Shankar cast Arjun Sarja or simply Arjun, and the film became a blockbuster and ran for over 100 days in Tamil Nadu.

When Shankar decided to enter Bollywood and remake Mudhalvan in Hindi as Nayak. He even named his titular protagonist in Nayak as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, real name of Rajinikanth, who was his original choice for the Tamil film. The director initially approached Aamir Khan for the role but as revealed by Shankar himself in the 2001 Filmfare issue, "But the two of us faced a huge communication gap. His views about Mudhalvan didn't match mine, so I quickly moved on." He then approached Shah Rukh Khan, but since the latter had played a TV journalist in Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani in 2000, he refused the offer. Finally, the filmmaker cast Anil Kapoor for the film. 

Box office collection of Nayak

Made in the reported budget of Rs 21 crores, Nayak grossed only Rs 20 crores worldwide. However, the film has achieved a cult status over the years as it became one of the most screened movies on cable television.

Read: This flop of Hrithik Roshan was rejected by Aamir Khan, Arjun Rampal, was built upon real-life event, later became...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bombay HC issues 2nd favorable order for Prernaa Arora

Meet only Indian actress whose film is competing for top prize at Cannes; not Aishwarya, Deepika, Kiara, Priyanka, Alia

DNA TV Show: Why Swati Maliwal did not file FIR against Bibhav Kumar on day of alleged assault

Viral video: 'Breathtaking' blue meteor illuminates skies over Spain and Portugal, watch

Meet superstar who stopped getting work after gaining weight, wanted to quit acting, become a teacher but..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement