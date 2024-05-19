This Hindi remake of Tamil film was rejected by Aamir, Shah Rukh, flopped at box office, now gets sequel after 22 years

22 years after the release of Nayak: The Real Hero, Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji will come together for Nayak 2.

Usually, a sequel gets greenlit after the original film becomes successful. However, here we have a film that will get a sequel after 22 years of release. Another surprising fact about this sequel is that the prequel wasn't a commercial hit. The first instalment of this series was a box office flop. Yet, the makers are bringing the sequel because of its popularity. The film that will get its sequel starred Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji in the leads. Yes, you guessed it right.

The 2001-released Nayak will be followed by Nayak 2, with the original cast. The political drama was a Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Mudlavan. The Tamil and Hindi versions were directed by Shankar. Nayak failed at the box office, but over the years, the film gained immense popularity on TV and became a cult classic. The craze of Nayak has inspired producer Deepak Mukut to buy the movie rights from producer A.M Ratnam and make a sequel.

While speaking to Mid-Day, Deepak Mukut said, "We are planning a sequel and are thinking of taking the story forward with the old characters. I have bought the rights from AM Ratnam long ago. We are writing the script of the film keeping the lead actors in mind. As soon as the writing work is completed. We will decide further. We have many directors in mind, but no one has been finalised."

Actors who rejected Nayak

The popular director wanted to cast Rajinikanth for the lead role in Mudhalvan, but he refused it due to unknown reasons. Shankar then approached Kamal Haasan, but the latter was busy with his own directorial Hey Ram and hence, turned down the film. Finally, Shankar cast Arjun Sarja or simply Arjun, and the film became a blockbuster and ran for over 100 days in Tamil Nadu.

When Shankar decided to enter Bollywood and remake Mudhalvan in Hindi as Nayak. He even named his titular protagonist in Nayak as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, real name of Rajinikanth, who was his original choice for the Tamil film. The director initially approached Aamir Khan for the role but as revealed by Shankar himself in the 2001 Filmfare issue, "But the two of us faced a huge communication gap. His views about Mudhalvan didn't match mine, so I quickly moved on." He then approached Shah Rukh Khan, but since the latter had played a TV journalist in Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani in 2000, he refused the offer. Finally, the filmmaker cast Anil Kapoor for the film.

Box office collection of Nayak

Made in the reported budget of Rs 21 crores, Nayak grossed only Rs 20 crores worldwide. However, the film has achieved a cult status over the years as it became one of the most screened movies on cable television.

