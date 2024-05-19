IPL 2024: SRH ensure top-two finish after RR vs KKR washout, Rajasthan Royals to face RCB in eliminator

Cricket
Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match was abandoned due to rain at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
The highly anticipated match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati was unfortunately abandoned due to inclement weather. Despite KKR captain Shreyas Iyer winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, the match was delayed by approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes, resulting in a shortened 7-over-a-side game.
Shortly before the match to begin, the rain returned, ultimately leading to the match being called off. This no-result outcome placed RR in the third position on the points table, setting the stage for an Eliminator clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 playoffs. Conversely, SunRisers Hyderabad will face KKR in the Qualifier 1 match.
