Aishwarya Rai defends her much-criticised Cannes 2024 look, calls it 'magical', netizens say 'inko koi farak nahi padta'

Aishwarya Rai defended her much-criticised Cannes 2024 look, calling it 'magical'

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 20, 2024, 12:17 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Aishwarya Rai
Every year during the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attracts attention and headlines for representing India on the international platform. The Ponniyin Selvan actress attended the 77th Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya, and she returned to Mumbai on Sunday. This year, her outfits for the red carpet appearances have drawn mixed reactions, with netizens and fashion critics slamming her fashion choices. Amid criticism, Aishwarya discussed her Cannes looks.

In a recent video of Vogue India, Aishwarya is seen talking about her first-day appearance, revealing that her close friends, Shane and Falguni Peacock, were the creative minds behind it. "The look of the last evening on the red carpet was designed by dearest friends, Shane and Falguni Peacock. They called it 'Glited gold'. To me, it was just magical." When it came to her makeup, the aim was to achieve a 'fresh look' while keeping it 'easy' and 'beautiful.'

The video was uploaded as shorts on the Vogue India YouTube channel. Soon after the video got uploaded on YouTube, netizens pointed out her accent and fashion choices as 'fake'. A netizen wrote, "Hey bhagawan the accent gets worse when she goes abroad." Another netizen wrote, "Alas sorry gown... Magical.. No... Time to change your designer." One of the netizens wrote, "I love and respect her but what is this accent." 

Aishwarya Rai's 2nd look at Cannes 

Aishwarya Rai’s second Cannes look showed her dressed in a silver and blue outfit with dramatic sleeves and a poufy skirt. The actress walked the red carpet wearing a gown designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Aishwarya was brutally trolled for her outfit, and her 2nd look from Film Festival inspired memes and mean comments. Some netizens suggested that she needs to change her stylist. While few others called her latest Cannes look 'outright bizarre'. A netizen wrote, "Very similar to my niece's 1st birthday decor!" Another netizen asked, "Has her whole team gone blind?" One of the netizens asked, "Is this Canness or Met Gala?" On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II. 

Read: Aishwarya Rai walks Cannes red carpet in bizarre gown made of confetti, fans say 'is this the Met Gala'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
