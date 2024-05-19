IMD issues fresh heatwave warning till May 22 for these states, check full forecast

On Saturday, Delhi recorded its hottest day of the season with temperatures soaring to 43.7 degrees Celsius. A "red alert" has been issued for the city, warning of extreme heat in many areas over the next two days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Saturday that the severe heat wave conditions are likely to persist over Northwest India for the next five days. Regions in East and Central India are also expected to experience extreme heat for the next three days.

Notably, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi will face scorching heat until May 22. West Uttar Pradesh will face similar conditions until May 19.

Rainfall Predictions

Meanwhile, South India is bracing for heavy rainfall until May 23. Extremely heavy rains are forecasted between May 19 and May 21. Karnataka will experience heavy downpours from May 19 to 22, and Andhra Pradesh will see significant rainfall until May 21. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala are also expected to receive rains until May 22.

In Central India, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are predicted for Goa, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh on May 19.

Similarly, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand will witness light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds from May 19 to 23.

The unusually high number of heatwaves this summer is partly attributed to the El-Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which have led to warmer-than-usual surface waters.