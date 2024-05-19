Twitter
Israeli War Cabinet member issues ultimatum on Gaza, threatens to resign

Krishna Shroff says Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be her 'big introduction', reveals family's reaction: 'They are...'

Meet IAS officer, daughter of milk vendor, who cracked UPSC in second attempt, secured AIR...

IMD issues fresh heatwave warning till May 22 for these states, check full forecast

UGC NET June 2024: Registration window closes today; check how to apply

Arvind Kejriwal dares PM Modi to get AAP leaders arrested, Delhi CM to visit BJP office today

Animals that steal food from others

7 biggest box office flops of Shahid Kapoor

8 foods to increase white blood cells

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Krishna Shroff says Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be her 'big introduction', reveals family's reaction: 'They are...'

Meet Murlikant Petkar, inspired Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, war hero, survived 9 bullets, then won Paralympic gold

Meet first Indian pop star to walk Cannes red carpet at 27, self-made star, not Diljit Dosanjh, Lucky Ali, Neha Kakkar

IMD issues fresh heatwave warning till May 22 for these states, check full forecast

On Saturday, Delhi recorded its hottest day of the season with temperatures soaring to 43.7 degrees Celsius. A "red alert" has been issued for the city, warning of extreme heat in many areas over the next two days

Latest News

Shivam Verma

May 19, 2024

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Saturday that the severe heat wave conditions are likely to persist over Northwest India for the next five days. Regions in East and Central India are also expected to experience extreme heat for the next three days.

Notably, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi will face scorching heat until May 22. West Uttar Pradesh will face similar conditions until May 19. 

On Saturday, Delhi recorded its hottest day of the season with temperatures soaring to 43.7 degrees Celsius. A "red alert" has been issued for the city, warning of extreme heat in many areas over the next two days.

Rainfall Predictions

Meanwhile, South India is bracing for heavy rainfall until May 23. Extremely heavy rains are forecasted between May 19 and May 21. Karnataka will experience heavy downpours from May 19 to 22, and Andhra Pradesh will see significant rainfall until May 21. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala are also expected to receive rains until May 22.

In Central India, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are predicted for Goa, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh on May 19. 

Similarly, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand will witness light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds from May 19 to 23.

The unusually high number of heatwaves this summer is partly attributed to the El-Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which have led to warmer-than-usual surface waters.

