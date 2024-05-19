Twitter
Meet man, an Indian, whose family topped list of richest people in the UK with net worth of...

His family's wealth soared by about £2.196 billion (Rs 23160 crore) in 2024.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 19, 2024, 04:25 PM IST

Several Indians moved abroad to expand their businesses. They are now one of the richest people in the world. They have settled in countries like the US and the UK and running their businesses in major parts of the world. One such person is Gopichand Hinduja, chairman of the Hinduja Group and Hinduja Automotive Ltd, UK.

He and his family have topped the Sunday Times Rich List and become the richest people in the UK. They have a total net worth of £37.2 billion. This is around Rs 392430 crore. This is the third consecutive year in a row that they topped the list, first making it to the top in 2022. Last year, the family had £35 billion net worth.

The 84-year-old is an Indian-born British billionaire businessman. Hinduja's family-run companies operate in 48 countries and across several sectors such as automotive, banking and finance, IT, healthcare, real estate, etc. Globally, the business belonged to all four brothers - Srichand, Gopi, Prakash and Ashok. Last year in May, Sri died at the age of 87 after a reported battle with dementia. The multinational business is the brainchild of their father, Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, who originally traded goods in the Sindh region of India.

Fondly known as GP in business circles, Gopi joined the family business in Mumbai in 1959 after he graduated from Bombay’s Jai Hind College.  He moved to London in 1979 to develop the export business. Gopi holds an Honorary Doctorate of Law from the University of Westminster and Honorary Doctorate of Economics from Richmond College, London. He is married to Sunita and the duo have two sons, Sanjay and Dheeraj and a daughter, Rita.

