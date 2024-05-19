Meet Indian self-made woman who was once a school teacher, built Rs 330 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, she owns...

One such inspiring story is of Prerna Jhunjhunwala, an Indian entrepreneur who owns a preschool in Singapore. She established a preschool in Singapore called Little Paddington and later started an Edutech startup Creative Galileo, aimed at delivering education to children between 3 and 10 years.

Prerna Jhunjhunwala is a graduate of science from New York University. Her company has launched two applications -- Toondemy and Little Singham. They have over 1 crore downloads. It was the only kids' learning app that clinched the top 20 apps on India's Play Store.

According to Jhunjhunwala's LinkedIn profile, this software offers kids a customized learning journey, narrative videos, and gamification.

She hasn’t done any formal business courses besides this. Interestingly, she established this company without any professional training. The business earned about Rs 60 crore in investment last year. Her startup was worth at $40 million or Rs 330 crore last year.

In future, they are aspiring to venture into new geographies.

The company is also planning to launch content in vernacular language.