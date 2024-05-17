Swati Maliwal Assault Case AAP MP Maliwal Breaks Silence After Delhi Police Visits Her Residence

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Maliwal Breaks Silence After Delhi Police Visits Her Residence Dive into the latest updates surrounding the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, as Delhi Police pay a visit to her residence for investigation. Led by an ACP, the team delves into the reported incident, as initial reports hint at a call received from CM Kejriwal's residence regarding the matter. AAP's Sanjay Singh's confirmation of mistreatment by CM Kejriwal's private secretary adds another layer to the unfolding narrative. Despite AAP's acknowledgement, CM Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar's presence at Lucknow airport alongside the Delhi CM raises questions. Stay tuned for the most recent developments, including Maliwal's recent tweet discussing the distressing experience. Subscribe now for comprehensive coverage and analysis of this ongoing investigation.