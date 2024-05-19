Sanjay Leela Bhansali calls this actor his only friend in industry: 'He doesn't care about my film, he cares about me'

There had been reports of a feud between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan after Inshallah was shelved. But Salman rubbished such rumours when he attended Heeramandi's premiere.

After Padmaavat's success, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had announced Inshallah starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, but the film was shelved in 2019. As per reports, Salman backed out of the film at the last moment due to creative differences with Bhansali. Since then, there had been rumours that the actor and the director, who had earlier collaborated together on Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Saawariya, are not on good terms with each other.

Salman rubbished all these rumours when he attended the premiere of Bhansali's debut OTT series Heeramandi in April. And now in a recent interview, the director has said that they sorted out things between them within a month after Inshallah was shelved. He also called Salman his only friend in the film industry.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the Devdas director said, "The only person that I'm still friendly with is Salman Khan. Even if Inshallah didn't happen, he stands by me. He'll call me; he'll care for me. ‘Are you okay? Is there anything (you need)? You've goofed up, you messed up’. I enjoy his humour so much. It (phone call) comes once in three months, once in five months, but it comes because he doesn't care about my film. He cares about me. ‘You, bro, you've done so many films with me doesn't matter. Are you okay?’ And that is what it is all about."

"On work, we may have sparred, we may have not had our moment correct, and it didn’t fall into place. But after one month, he called me and I called him and we talked. So that is a friend. In that sense, I'm fortunate enough to have that friend who once in six months will speak, and will exactly start from where we left", the director concluded.

Meanwhile, Bhansali's next film after Heeramandi is Love & War, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The film is slated to release in December 2025.

READ | Meet actor, who was once Aamir, Shah Rukh's rival, never became superstar, worked as hotel manager, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.