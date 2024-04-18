Twitter
Explainer

Explainer

DNA Explainer: What is cloud seeding which is blamed for wreaking havoc in Dubai?

Concerns have been raised regarding whether cloud seeding—a type of weather modification intended to increase precipitation—may have contributed to the nation's record-breaking rainfall in the desert.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 07:09 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Image Source: Unsplash
On Tuesday, there was a lot of rain in Dubai, which resulted in flooding in several areas of the city. There was also a temporary suspension of operations at the airport in Dubai. This is out of the ordinary for a city recognised for its hot, dry weather. Concerns have been raised regarding whether cloud seeding—a type of weather modification intended to increase precipitation—may have contributed to the nation's record-breaking rainfall in the desert.

Cloud seeding is the process of releasing materials into the atmosphere to saturate clouds and produce more rainfall. The first step in the procedure is identifying appropriate clouds using weather analysis performed by aircraft or generators located on the ground. The targeted clouds are then exposed to seeding agents, which can be salts like potassium iodide, sodium chloride, silver iodide, or dry ice. Rainfall is increased by these seeding particles because they encourage the formation of larger water droplets.

Cloud seeding has proven to be useful for directing rain clouds towards hillsides or for augmenting precipitation; however, its efficacy in delivering rain to areas that are not level or during dry spells remains debatable. Some experts argue that in these circumstances, it becomes a political instrument.

Cloud seeding can help provide relief to drought-stricken areas, support agriculture, facilitate power generation through hydroelectricity generation, tackle air pollution, and more. Countries including Thailand, China, Israel, and even India have cloud seeding projects.

Despite its potential benefits, cloud seeding remains a controversial topic due to concerns about its long-term environmental impact. While it can help alleviate drought and water scarcity in certain areas, it can also cause unintended consequences such as altering the natural patterns of rainfall and disrupting ecosystems.

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique that has the potential to provide relief to drought-stricken areas and support agriculture, among other benefits. However, its effectiveness and long-term environmental impact remain a matter of debate, and careful consideration should be given to its implementation.

