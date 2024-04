Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli Bollywood's 'daamad', reveals he was 'very sad' with cricketer when...

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan lavished praise on stylish Indian batter Virat Kohli, saying "I just love him".

Speaking on his relationship with Kohli, Shah Rukh said, "I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say that he is our son-in-law, he is our fraternity's 'daamad'. I have known him the most compared to other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time, and spent a lot of time with them. I have known him since his dating period was going on and I was shooting the film with Anushka. So, he spent many days with us, and became very friendly," the KKR co-owner told Star Sports.

Shah Rukh has worked with Virat's wife and actress Anushka Sharma in many films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, among others. He had also attended their wedding reception back in 2017.

But it's not just on-screen magic that binds these two; their off-screen encounters are equally enchanting. "So, I taught him the Pathaan movie title song dance steps. I saw him in one of the India matches, he tried to do the dance with Ravindra Jadeja in the match. They were trying to do that dance step, I was very sad that they were doing it so badly! I told them that let me make you learn the steps so that in the next World Cup and other Championships, whenever you dance at least you will call me and ask how to do the steps," SRK added.

