TVF announces fourth season of Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni-starrer Gullak, fans say 'fir ek baar Mishra parivaar'

Gullak features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar in the lead roles.

TVF aka The Viral Fever announced the fourth season of their much-loved show Gullak on Saturday, May 18. The light-hearted family entertainer show, created and directed by Shreyansh Pandey, features Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, and Harsh Mayar as the Mishra family.

Taking to its social media handles, TVF shared the announcement post and wrote, "Mishra Parivar ke ghar ke naye kisse dekhne ke liye ho jaaiye taiyaar! (Get ready to witness new stories from the Mishra household) #Gullak Season 4 Streaming Soon Exclusively On SonyLIV."

As soon as the announcement was made, fans shared their excitement in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Gullak is one of the best series a person can watch. It is a light hearted series and reflects our daily life. We can relate so much to the series especially middle class families. The actors are fitted perfectly and the concept is quite new and good. I would definitely recommend to watch this series with family and friends", while another added, "Fir ek baar Mishra parivaar", referencing the BJP's tagline for 2014 Lok Sabha elections, "Fir ek baar Modi sarkaar".

Many netizens asked for the release date, which will be revealed soon by TVF and the streaming platform SonyLIV.

READ | Meet actor, who was once Aamir, Shah Rukh's rival, never became superstar, worked as hotel manager, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.