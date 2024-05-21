'Pregnant for sure': Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's viral video from London sparks pregnancy rumours

A viral video featuring Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in London has sparked pregnancy rumours.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, one of the most loved couples, have been making headlines after a video from London went viral. It has left fans specualting if Katrina is pregnant.

Recently, Katrina Kaif sparked pregnancy rumors when a photo of her placing her hands near her belly went viral on the internet. However, it was clarified that the 40-year-old actress was not pregnant and was in London for work purposes.

Now, a video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walking in London's Baker Street has gone viral, in the clip, Vicky is seen holding his wife's hand protectively. One of the social media users commented, "she is pregnant for sure." The second one said, "she looks pregnant."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them. Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'. She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"

On the other hand, Vicky will be seen sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in 'Chhava'. Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film.

(With inputs from ANI)

