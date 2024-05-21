Not Rani, Kajol, Aishwarya, Deepika, Katrina; this is the only actress directed by both Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra

Read on to know who is the only actress to have been directed by both Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra in their films.

Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra are considered the most distinguised father-son filmmaker duo in the history of Hindi cinema. From Yash's Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni, Veer-Zaara, and Silsila to Aditya's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Mohabbatein, the Chopras gave given us some of the most memorable films in Bollywood.

Both Yash and Aditya have directed actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher among others, but there has been only one actress who has been directed by both father and son. The star, who made her debut as the leading lady in Aditya Chopra film and played the supporting role in Yash Chopra's last film. She is none other than Anushka Sharma.

Anushka made her acting debut in the 2008 romantic drama Rab Ne Bada Di Jodi, which was directed by Aditya Chopra. She played Taani Sahni and received the nomination in the Filmfare Awards for Best Female Debut, which she lost out to Asin, who had made her debut in the same year with Aamir Khan in Ghajini.

In 2012, Anushka played Akira Rai in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which was released a couple of week after Yash Chopra's death. The actress went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress, her only win at the Filmfare Awards till now in her career. In both Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Anushka was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan.





Anushka Sharma in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Meanwhile, Anushka will be making her comeback with Chakda Xpress, the biopic of the former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The sports drama is helmed by Prosit Roy, who directed Anushka in the 2018 supernatural thriller Pari. Chakda Xpress also stars Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur.

