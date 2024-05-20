trendingPhotosDetail

English

3090042

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Urvashi Rautela was seen mesmerising everyone at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for the third time.

Urvashi Rautela turned heads at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for the third time. She wore a mid-night blue gown by a Polish designer and a unique dancing fish necklace made by Lamar Quise Jewellery.

1. Urvashi rocked the carpet in royal blue gown

1/5 Urvashi Rautela attended the 77th Film Festival's red carpet for the screening of the movie Emilia Perez.

2. He was seen turning the heads at the red carpet

2/5 However, it was her custom-made diamond dancing fish necklace that grabbed everyone's attention.

3. Necklace

3/5 Her custom-made diamond dancing fish necklace features a dual-tone, ombre-like design, with a dark pink body and a silver tail.

4. Sapphire-colored stone

4/5 A small sapphire-colored stone at the fish's mouth adds to its charm, fans are saying he looked better than every Bollywood actress at Cannes 2024.

5. Urvashi always stuns fans