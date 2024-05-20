Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3090042
HomePhotos

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Urvashi Rautela was seen mesmerising everyone at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for the third time.

  • Manisha Chauhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 20, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela turned heads at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for the third time. She wore a mid-night blue gown by a Polish designer and a unique dancing fish necklace made by Lamar Quise Jewellery. 

1. Urvashi rocked the carpet in royal blue gown

Urvashi rocked the carpet in royal blue gown
1/5

Urvashi Rautela attended the 77th Film Festival's red carpet for the screening of the movie Emilia Perez.

2. He was seen turning the heads at the red carpet

He was seen turning the heads at the red carpet
2/5

 However, it was her custom-made diamond dancing fish necklace that grabbed everyone's attention.

3. Necklace

Necklace
3/5

Her custom-made diamond dancing fish necklace features a dual-tone, ombre-like design, with a dark pink body and a silver tail. 

4. Sapphire-colored stone

Sapphire-colored stone
4/5

A small sapphire-colored stone at the fish's mouth adds to its charm, fans are saying he looked better than every Bollywood actress at Cannes 2024. 

5. Urvashi always stuns fans

Urvashi always stuns fans
5/5

It's not wrong to say that Urvashi Rautela never fails to mesmerise us with her beauty, style and her outfits.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024
Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'
Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024
Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera
Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results DECLARED, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews