Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Maharashtra HSC 12th 2024: Result declared, know how to check

SAIL touches massive Rs 105375 crore milestone, records highest ever…

Heroic buffalo herd rescues one of their own from lion ambush, video is viral

Once one of India's top actors was caught asking for sexual favours, got boycotted by film industry; then Salman Khan...

Friends star Courteney Cox says late co-star Matthew Perry's spirit 'visits' her a lot: 'I talk to Matthew'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maharashtra HSC 12th 2024: Result declared, know how to check

SAIL touches massive Rs 105375 crore milestone, records highest ever…

Heroic buffalo herd rescues one of their own from lion ambush, video is viral

Tips to remove blackheads from cheeks

6 superfoods rich in Vitamin B12

7 common signs of Vitamin D deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Once one of India's top actors was caught asking for sexual favours, got boycotted by film industry; then Salman Khan...

Meet actress who worked with Salman Khan, went through ugly break up, then quit acting for religion, now married to..

Friends star Courteney Cox says late co-star Matthew Perry's spirit 'visits' her a lot: 'I talk to Matthew'

HomeViral

Viral

Heroic buffalo herd rescues one of their own from lion ambush, video is viral

A gripping video capturing a lone buffalo's narrow escape from a pride of lions has taken the internet by storm.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 21, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the vast realm of the internet, animal videos reign supreme, capturing the fascination of viewers worldwide. Among the latest to capture attention is a gripping clip featuring a buffalo's harrowing encounter with a pride of lions, ultimately saved by the swift action of its herd.

The viral footage, shared on the YouTube channel Maasai Sightings, depicts a scene straight out of the wild. As the video unfolds, several lions lie in wait, concealed amidst the grass, eyeing a herd of unsuspecting buffaloes. Sensing an opportunity for a hunt, the predators remain poised for action.

Suddenly, a lone buffalo emerges from the safety of the herd, drawing the attention of the lions. With alertness palpable, the lions swiftly pounce, launching a coordinated attack on the unsuspecting bovine. Faced with multiple adversaries, the buffalo frantically darts to and fro, realizing it's encircled by danger. Despite valiant efforts to fend off the predators, the buffalo finds itself outnumbered and outmatched.

However, in a remarkable display of unity, the rest of the buffalo herd springs into action upon realizing the dire situation. Rushing to the aid of their imperiled comrade, the herd confronts the lions, forcing the predators to reassess their prey. Despite the lions' persistent attempts to subdue the buffalo, the sheer numbers of the herd prove insurmountable, thwarting the predators' hunting ambitions.

As the standoff concludes, the defeated lions are compelled to retreat empty-handed, while the resilient buffalo emerges victorious, thanks to the unwavering solidarity of its herd.

Since its upload four days ago, the video has garnered widespread attention, amassing over 360,000 views on YouTube. Viewers have been quick to share their reactions in the comments section, with many expressing admiration for the buffalo's resilience and the collective strength of the herd.

Reflecting on the tense encounter, one viewer remarked, "Luckily, the young buffalo had not strayed that far from the herd. It probably learned a very valuable lesson." Another viewer praised the buffalo's determination, stating, "This buffalo knows that the first moments determine the difference between life and death, so it used its utmost strength to reach the herd." Meanwhile, a third commenter applauded the herd's united front, noting, "It's about time the buffalo defended each other by joining forces and using offense to make the lions retreat."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress, who was called ugly, begged outside studio for payments; later beat Katrina, Deepika to become...

India's richest actress was abandoned by father, tortured by husband; once rival to Madhubala, Nutan, alcohol ruined her

Israeli War Cabinet member issues ultimatum on Gaza, threatens to resign

This blockbuster was highest grossing Bollywood film for just one day, fans alleged cheating, superstar was trolled

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 gets new release date, is now called Indian 2: Zero Tolerance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement