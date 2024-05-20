Delhi Traffic Police issues special advisory, check routes to avoid from 4 pm to 8 pm today

The advisory urges commuters to avoid these routes and to use public transport wherever possible

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Monday, May 20, alerting commuters about potential traffic disruptions on several key roads from 4 PM to 8 PM. The advisory was posted on the official Delhi Traffic Police account on X.

Due to special traffic arrangements, vehicle movement will be regulated on the following routes:

- Mehrauli - Badarpur Road (from Khanpur to Karni Singh Shooting Range)

- Entire Alaknanda Road/Indermohan Bhardwaj Marg

- Outer Ring Road (from Savitri Flyover to Chirag Delhi)

- Ravidas Marg (from Hamdard to Tara T-Point)

- Internal roads around DDA Park Sangam Vihar

The advisory urges commuters to avoid these routes and to use public transport wherever possible. "Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially Metro services," the advisory states.

Traffic Advisory



Motorists are also advised to plan their journeys with extra time in hand to accommodate potential delays.

The advisory highlights the importance of patience during expected traffic snarls and reminds drivers to observe traffic rules, maintain road discipline, and follow directions from traffic personnel deployed at all intersections.