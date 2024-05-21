'Nobody gives...': Dhoni talks about his fitness amid retirement speculations

Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni says he has no option but to keep working hard and stay fit since "nobody gives you a discount for age". Nearing 43, Dhoni played all 14 league-stage games in IPL 2024 before CSK was knocked out of the tournament. His comments come amid his retirement rumours. He has already taken retirement from international cricket. This year, he handed Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad at the start of the 2024 IPL season. He batted way down the order and yet made a huge impact.

"The toughest thing is, I am not playing cricket throughout the year. So I have to be fit. Once I come, you are competing against youngsters who are fit and playing international cricket. Professional sport is not easy, nobody gives you a discount for age," Dhoni said in a video that is doing the rounds on social media.

The World Cup-winning captain scored 161 runs at an incredible strike rate of 220.55, forcing many to believe that he can play for two more years in the IPL. The iconic cricketer admitted that it is tough for him to perform after he comes straight to the IPL without playing any cricket prior to the league.

"If you want to play, you have to be as fit as the other guy. Age does not really give that grace to you. So, eating habits, a bit of training and all those things are there. Social media, thankfully, I am not on social media, so there's less distraction," Dhoni said in the video.

For the legendary cricketer from Jharkhand, things like farming, riding bikes and vintage cars work as stress buster for him. "Once I quit international cricket, I wanted to spend a bit more time with my family. But, at that same time, to be mentally active, to have that passion to stay focussed — for me, I love farming, for me it is the motorbikes, I have started getting into vintage cars.

(With inputs from PTI)