Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Nobody gives...': Dhoni talks about his fitness amid retirement speculations

SC dismisses petitions seeking review of Article 370 case verdict

RCB vs RR, Eliminator, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Salman Khan says his niece Alizeh Agnihotri didn't tell him she wanted to be an actress because...

Meet woman, daughter of India's richest man in tech industry, runs Rs 364000 crore company, she is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RCB vs RR, Eliminator, IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB, RR eye major win to reach Qualifier 2

'Nobody gives...': Dhoni talks about his fitness amid retirement speculations

RCB vs RR, Eliminator, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

9 Indian influencers who walked red carpet at Cannes 2024

Educational qualifications of Mughal emperors

10 smallest members of cat family

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui arrested by police in Muzaffarnagar, details inside

Sumona Chakravarti breaks her silence on her absence from The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'I don't...'

Mahhi Vij recalls her shocking casting couch experience, reveals she was told 'aapka rate card ban jaaega'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Nobody gives...': Dhoni talks about his fitness amid retirement speculations

MS Dhoni scored 161 runs at an incredible strike rate of 220.55, forcing many to believe that he can play for two more years in the IPL.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 21, 2024, 10:28 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former CSK skipper MS Dhoni says he has no option but to keep working hard and stay fit since "nobody gives you a discount for age". Nearing 43, Dhoni played all 14 league-stage games in IPL 2024 before CSK was knocked out of the tournament. His comments come amid his retirement rumours. He has already taken retirement from international cricket. This year, he handed Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad at the start of the 2024 IPL season. He batted way down the order and yet made a huge impact.

"The toughest thing is, I am not playing cricket throughout the year. So I have to be fit. Once I come, you are competing against youngsters who are fit and playing international cricket. Professional sport is not easy, nobody gives you a discount for age," Dhoni said in a video that is doing the rounds on social media.

The World Cup-winning captain scored 161 runs at an incredible strike rate of 220.55, forcing many to believe that he can play for two more years in the IPL. The iconic cricketer admitted that it is tough for him to perform after he comes straight to the IPL without playing any cricket prior to the league.

"If you want to play, you have to be as fit as the other guy. Age does not really give that grace to you. So, eating habits, a bit of training and all those things are there. Social media, thankfully, I am not on social media, so there's less distraction," Dhoni said in the video.

READ | CSK CEO provides major update on MS Dhoni’s retirement plan, says…

For the legendary cricketer from Jharkhand, things like farming, riding bikes and vintage cars work as stress buster for him. "Once I quit international cricket, I wanted to spend a bit more time with my family. But, at that same time, to be mentally active, to have that passion to stay focussed — for me, I love farming, for me it is the motorbikes, I have started getting into vintage cars.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress, star in four languages, forced to quit industry over alleged affair with superstar, called ugly, is now...

Meet IAS officer, daughter of milk vendor, who cracked UPSC in second attempt, secured AIR...

SC dismisses petitions seeking review of Article 370 case verdict

Meet India's highest-paid OTT star, charges more per show than Heeramandi's budget; not Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay, Alia, Saif

Man's attempt to pet lion ends in near-disaster, terrifying video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement