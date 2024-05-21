Meet man who topped IIT-JEE, studied at IIT Bombay, then went to MIT, now is...

He committed himself to an intense study regimen, averaging 12 hours of study daily for two consecutive years.

Every year, millions of candidates aspire to study at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) by taking the JEE Main and Advanced exams, however, only a select few manage to pass these challenging exams. Studying at an IIT is a dream for many young people, and achieving this dream requires clearing both the JEE Main and Advanced exams. Today, we highlight the extraordinary journey of Shashank Dwivedi, who secured the top rank in the JEE exam.

Shashank Dwivedi's path to success was marked by relentless dedication and significant sacrifices. Despite the intense competition, where only 0.7% of candidates succeed, Shashank managed to secure the top rank in the 2003 JEE exam. He committed himself to an intense study regimen, averaging 12 hours of study daily for two consecutive years. As the exam date in May approached, he increased his study hours to 18 per day, completely distancing himself from distractions such as cricket, television, and movies.

Shashank Dwivedi belongs to Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. His father worked as an Assistant General Manager at a steel plant and Shashank completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, Bhilai. His aspiration to study at an IIT drove him to prepare rigorously for the JEE exam. His hard work and determination paid off when he secured the top rank in the 2003 JEE exam, a remarkable achievement that set the stage for his future success.

After achieving the top rank in the JEE exam, Shashank pursued a B.Tech in Computer Science at IIT Bombay, one of the most prestigious engineering institutes in India. His academic journey did not stop there. Recognizing the importance of continuous learning and global exposure, Shashank went on to complete his master's degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), further enhancing his knowledge and skills.