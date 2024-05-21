Meet man who topped IIT-JEE, studied at IIT Bombay, then went to MIT, now is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bride’s alleged ex-boyfriend attacks groom on stage, video goes viral

Scarlett Johansson lashes out at OpenAI for giving ChatGPT a voice similar to hers despite saying no: 'I was shocked'

Salman Khan left Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani heartbroken, claims Pradeep Rawat: 'He was not...'

Analysis of Iran's Bell-212 helicopter crash involving President Ebrahim Raisi: Factors and findings

Anil Ambani’s massive Rs 96500000000 Reliance sale hits another hurdle, ‘buyer’ trying to reduce…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bride’s alleged ex-boyfriend attacks groom on stage, video goes viral

Scarlett Johansson lashes out at OpenAI for giving ChatGPT a voice similar to hers despite saying no: 'I was shocked'

Salman Khan left Somy Ali and Sangeeta Bijlani heartbroken, claims Pradeep Rawat: 'He was not...'

This African country has 98% Muslim population

Spectacular images of deep space captured by NASA's James Webb space telescope

Hindu king who became son-in-law of Mughal ruler Akbar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Scarlett Johansson lashes out at OpenAI for giving ChatGPT a voice similar to hers despite saying no: 'I was shocked'

This actress had superstar father, uncle was famous Bollywood singer, is most famous for playing Amitabh Bachchan's..

This film had 3 superstars, was made in 15 days on budget of Rs 2.25 crores, became a superhit, earned Rs..

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who topped IIT-JEE, studied at IIT Bombay, then went to MIT, now is...

He committed himself to an intense study regimen, averaging 12 hours of study daily for two consecutive years.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 21, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Every year, millions of candidates aspire to study at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) by taking the JEE Main and Advanced exams, however, only a select few manage to pass these challenging exams. Studying at an IIT is a dream for many young people, and achieving this dream requires clearing both the JEE Main and Advanced exams. Today, we highlight the extraordinary journey of Shashank Dwivedi, who secured the top rank in the JEE exam.

Shashank Dwivedi's path to success was marked by relentless dedication and significant sacrifices. Despite the intense competition, where only 0.7% of candidates succeed, Shashank managed to secure the top rank in the 2003 JEE exam. He committed himself to an intense study regimen, averaging 12 hours of study daily for two consecutive years. As the exam date in May approached, he increased his study hours to 18 per day, completely distancing himself from distractions such as cricket, television, and movies.

Shashank Dwivedi belongs to Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. His father worked as an Assistant General Manager at a steel plant and Shashank completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, Bhilai. His aspiration to study at an IIT drove him to prepare rigorously for the JEE exam. His hard work and determination paid off when he secured the top rank in the 2003 JEE exam, a remarkable achievement that set the stage for his future success.

After achieving the top rank in the JEE exam, Shashank pursued a B.Tech in Computer Science at IIT Bombay, one of the most prestigious engineering institutes in India. His academic journey did not stop there. Recognizing the importance of continuous learning and global exposure, Shashank went on to complete his master's degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), further enhancing his knowledge and skills.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

MS Dhoni not retiring soon, IPL legend has asked CSK management for…

Uber gets ‘rare’ license from Delhi government, to now offer services through…

Royal Challengers Bengaluru knock Chennai Super Kings out of IPL 2024, reach playoffs with 27-run win

Meet actress, who was called ugly, begged outside studio for payments; later beat Katrina, Deepika to become...

India's richest actress was abandoned by father, tortured by husband; once rival to Madhubala, Nutan, alcohol ruined her

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement