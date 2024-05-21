Meet woman who secured high-paying job, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her record-breaking package is...

According to her LinkedIn profile, Rashi Bagga is currently employed with Atlassian as a Product Security Engineer.

For any graduate or post-graduate, bagging a good job is the ultimate aim and in recent years, packages for students in India have been on the rise and this is not just restricted to students from institutions like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

One such person defying the norms is Rashi Bagga, who was a BTech student at the International Institute of Information Technology Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR). She carved a niche for herself by securing an annual job package of Rs 85 lakh.



This was the highest package offered to any student at IIIT-NR in 2023. It's worth mentioning that Rashi Bagga had received a job offer from another company a few days earlier. However, she actively participated in more interviews and ultimately secured this groundbreaking job offer.



Interestingly, the same company that offered Rashi Bagga the lucrative package in 2023 had picked Chinky Karda from IIIT-NR in the previous year, offering her a package of Rs 57 lakh per annum, which was the highest in her batch.



In 2020, Ravi Kushashwa, an IIIT-NR student, received a job offer of Rs 1 crore per annum from a multinational company. Unfortunately, he couldn't join the company due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to IIIT-NR's placement office, the average CTC for the current batch has been revised to Rs 16.5 lakh per annum, with a median CTC of Rs 13.6 lakh per annum.