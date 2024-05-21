Twitter
Meet man who once used to sell newspapers at 9, cracked UPSC exam, he is now…

P Balamurugan was born in Keelkattalai, Chennai, into a family of eight siblings, and he struggled financially from an early age.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

May 21, 2024

TRENDING NOW

P Balamurugan's amazing journey serves as a testament to the strength of tenacity and diligence. He was born in Keelkattalai, Chennai, into a family of eight siblings, and he struggled financially from an early age. Balamurugan's mother, a single working parent, prioritised education for all of her kids despite the difficulties, teaching them the importance of knowledge and education.

Balamurugan was distinct from his siblings due to his insatiable curiosity. At the age of 9, he began reading Tamil newspapers and, despite the financial constraints, managed to secure a job delivering newspapers to support his passion for learning. His teachers noticed his commitment to his studies and his excitement for learning, so they gave him more study materials to help him advance his education.

Following his graduation, Balamurugan attended Madras Institute of Technology to pursue a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering. A major accomplishment in his career was then made when he was hired by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) through campus placement.

Balamurugan persisted in his goal of becoming a civil servant in spite of several obstacles and three years of failing the UPSC exams. In 2018, his persistent perseverance and diligence were ultimately rewarded when he passed the UPSC IFS Exam.

Balamurugan obtained a distinguished post as an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer in the Rajasthan Forest Department in 2019 after completing his training. Before moving back to India, he worked in Australia for a while, which he credits as being a crucial experience that gave him a fresh outlook on the future.

