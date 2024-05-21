1 dead, many injured after London-Singapore flight hit by severe...

Singapore Airlines says a person has died aboard and others were injured when a London-Singapore flight encountered severe turbulence. Singapore's Flight SQ321 from Heathrow was diverted to Bangkok and landed at 3:45 pm local time at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the airline announced on its Facebook page. Videos posted on the LINE messaging platform by Suvarnabhumi Airport showed a line of ambulances streaming to the scene. There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.

"Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft. We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed," Singapore Airlines said.