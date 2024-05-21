Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam wore her late mother’s saree and nose ring to the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival, where her film All We Imagine as Light is up for the Palm d’Or

Chhaya Kadam is currently at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of her film All We Imagine as Light. The actress chose not to wear any designer clothes but instead wore her late mother's saree and nath (nose ring) to the red carpet of the prestigious film festival