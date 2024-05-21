Search icon
Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam wore her late mother’s saree and nose ring to the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival, where her film All We Imagine as Light is up for the Palm d’Or

  May 21, 2024, 02:00 PM IST

Chhaya Kadam is currently at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of her film All We Imagine as Light. The actress chose not to wear any designer clothes but instead wore her late mother's saree and nath (nose ring) to the red carpet of the prestigious film festival

1. All We Imagine as Light

All We Imagine as Light
1/5

All We Imagine as Light is the first Indian film in 30 years to be up for the grand prize at Cannes Filn Festival and its stars are in France for the screening

2. Chhaya Kadam in All We Imagine as Light

Chhaya Kadam in All We Imagine as Light
2/5

Among the cast is veteran actress Chhaya Kadam, a known name and face in Hindi and Marathi industries

3. Chhaya Kadam at Cannes

Chhaya Kadam at Cannes
3/5

For her Cannes debut, the actress chose to honour the memory of her late mother, choosing to wear her saree and nose ring on the red carpet

4. Chhaya Kadam saree at Cannes

Chhaya Kadam saree at Cannes
4/5

In an emotional Instagram post, the actress shared her look and wrote in Marathi, “Aayi, my dream of flying you around in an airplane remained unfulfilled...but I'm glad I brought your saree and nath on the plane to the Cannes Film Festival today.”

5. Chhaya Kadam in Laapataa Ladies

Chhaya Kadam in Laapataa Ladies
5/5

Chhaya Kadam recently won acclaim for her portrayal of Manju Mai in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. She has previously been seen in films like Sairat, Madgaon Express, etc

