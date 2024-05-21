Lok Sabha Election 2024 Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: As the phases of Lok Sabha Election 2024 are coming to an end, this election is becoming more exciting. Today i.e. on 20th May, elections are to be held on Amethi-Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats. But even today voters are not clear as to whom they should vote for. Watch the full video to know who will win in Amethi and Rae Bareli-