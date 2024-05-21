Meet man, his grandfather founded political party, uncle was CM, he ditched it for Bollywood, worked for Bhansali, now..

Aaishvary Thackeray comes from a heavyweight political family but is charting a path in the creative field

In a landscape where lineage often dictates career trajectories, Aaishvary Thackeray has chosen to stray from that path. The youngster hails from one of the most illustrious political families in India. But he is intent on carving his path in a different field – the world of cinema.

Aaishvary is the son of Smita and the late Jaidev Thackeray, which makes him the grandson of Shiv Sena founder and supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. His uncle Uddhav Thackeray is a former Maharashtra Chief Minister. Even members of the family from his generation have opted to follow in the footsteps of their elders. For instance, his cousin Nihal has embraced their family’s legacy. But Aaishvary is avoiding the traditional routes to pursue a career in the creative field

Aaishvary began his journey in the film world back in 2015 when he worked as an assistant director in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. As per sources, since then, he has spent years working on the sets of various projects, honing his craft and learning the trade. A source close to Thackeray says, “Aaishvary has spent 5 years striving to establish himself on the sets of films being assistant learning detailed work about the films. He also has an immense interest towards Art and Music. Films, music and Arts will become his core career path.”

The youngster has kept a low profile despite being associated with the film world. A couple of years ago, there were reports linking him to friend and actress Alaya F but the latter was quick to shut the rumours down. Sources say that Aaishvary is keen to avoid unnecessary publicity. As per the source, many who have seen him work are impressed with his talent and potential and believe he can leave a lasting mark in the industry. The source further adds, “Don't be surprised if we see some big announcements carrying Aishvary in the next one year.”

