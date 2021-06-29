Alaya F finally reacts to dating rumours with Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray

Pooja Bedi ’s daughter Alaya F is rumoured to be dating Bal Thackeray’s grandson son, Aaishvary Thackeray. Reacting to the rumours, Alaya in a recent interview has said that such reports shouldn’t be take seriously. She has also called Aaishvary a ‘wonderful friend and en extremely talented person’.

While speaking to ETimes, the star kid said, “If you are being talked about, that’s always great! You shouldn’t take these reports too seriously. Aaishvary is a wonderful friend and an extremely talented person. These stories used to spark curiosity amongst my near and dear ones, but now even they are used to it.”

Alaya added that throughout the lockdown all she did was think about herself and not any other person.

She said, “As far as my personal life is concerned, I don’t stress about it as much as I do about my professional life. I feel your personal life should fall into place naturally. You should only work on being the best version of yourself every day. That’s what I did throughout the lockdown. It was all about me thinking about myself and not about any other person (laughs!).”

Alaya and Aaishvary has been spotted together quite a few times. The duo had earlier made headlines when Alaya attended his birthday party held in Dubai this year along with his mother Smita Thackeray. However, Alaya has always maintained that Aaishvary is a ‘close family friend’.

Last month, Without confirming or denying the rumours, Pooja said in a recent interview that there will always be speculation about Alaya's personal life.

Earlier, addressing rumours of dating Aaishvary, Alaya had told TOI, "He is a very good friend. I know it is a cliche thing to say, but we are very good family friends. Our moms know each other, my grandad knows his mom, we have known each other for a very long time. It’s just now that the media notices a photo of us together and assumes that something is going on. We have been doing acting classes for a very long time, and also go to dance classes together; if the paparazzi had clicked us earlier, they would have a lot more pictures. That’s why we are bound to click together; I find him to be quite funny."

Alaya F made her debut with 2020 movie ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ opposite Saif Ali Khan.