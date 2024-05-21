Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Maharashtra HSC 12th 2024: Result declared, know how to check

SAIL touches massive Rs 105375 crore milestone, records highest ever…

Heroic buffalo herd rescues one of their own from lion ambush, video is viral

Once one of India's top actors was caught asking for sexual favours, got boycotted by film industry; then Salman Khan...

Friends star Courteney Cox says late co-star Matthew Perry's spirit 'visits' her a lot: 'I talk to Matthew'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maharashtra HSC 12th 2024: Result declared, know how to check

SAIL touches massive Rs 105375 crore milestone, records highest ever…

Heroic buffalo herd rescues one of their own from lion ambush, video is viral

Tips to remove blackheads from cheeks

6 superfoods rich in Vitamin B12

7 common signs of Vitamin D deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Once one of India's top actors was caught asking for sexual favours, got boycotted by film industry; then Salman Khan...

Meet actress who worked with Salman Khan, went through ugly break up, then quit acting for religion, now married to..

Friends star Courteney Cox says late co-star Matthew Perry's spirit 'visits' her a lot: 'I talk to Matthew'

HomeEducation

Education

Maharashtra HSC 12th 2024: Result declared, know how to check

The Class 12 results for the Maharashtra Board were released today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 21, 2024, 01:13 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Maharashtra HSC 12th 2024: Result declared, know how to check
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    The Class 12 results for the Maharashtra Board were released today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The results were made public during a press conference at 11:00 a.m. But at 1 pm, the direct link to the official website will go live.

    Following the release of the results, students who took the MSBSHSE exams in 2024 will be able to view their grades on the Maharashtra Board's official website, maharesult.nic.in.

    Of the 15 lakh students who took the exam, 93.37% passed. Once again, girls have outperformed boys. Science is the best-performing stream. In 2023, the overall pass rate was 91.25%. The pass percentages for girls and boys were 93.29% and 89.14%, respectively. This year, the pass percentages for girls and boys are 95.44% and 91.60%, respectively. In 2024, about 15 lakh students took the Maharashtra HSC exam, with 7 lakh of those being science students.

    How to check the result?

    Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in.

    From the homepage, choose the "Maharashtra HSC result 2024" notification link.

    Enter the mother's name and the student's roll number in the appropriate fields.

    Click the "View Result" button to submit it.

    On the screen, the result will be visible.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Uber gets ‘rare’ license from Delhi government, to now offer services through…

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru knock Chennai Super Kings out of IPL 2024, reach playoffs with 27-run win

    Meet actress, who was called ugly, begged outside studio for payments; later beat Katrina, Deepika to become...

    India's richest actress was abandoned by father, tortured by husband; once rival to Madhubala, Nutan, alcohol ruined her

    Israeli War Cabinet member issues ultimatum on Gaza, threatens to resign

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

    Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

    Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

    Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

    Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement