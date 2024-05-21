Maharashtra HSC 12th 2024: Result declared, know how to check

The Class 12 results for the Maharashtra Board were released today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

The Class 12 results for the Maharashtra Board were released today by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The results were made public during a press conference at 11:00 a.m. But at 1 pm, the direct link to the official website will go live.

Following the release of the results, students who took the MSBSHSE exams in 2024 will be able to view their grades on the Maharashtra Board's official website, maharesult.nic.in.

Of the 15 lakh students who took the exam, 93.37% passed. Once again, girls have outperformed boys. Science is the best-performing stream. In 2023, the overall pass rate was 91.25%. The pass percentages for girls and boys were 93.29% and 89.14%, respectively. This year, the pass percentages for girls and boys are 95.44% and 91.60%, respectively. In 2024, about 15 lakh students took the Maharashtra HSC exam, with 7 lakh of those being science students.

How to check the result?

Visit the official website at mahresult.nic.in.

From the homepage, choose the "Maharashtra HSC result 2024" notification link.

Enter the mother's name and the student's roll number in the appropriate fields.

Click the "View Result" button to submit it.

On the screen, the result will be visible.