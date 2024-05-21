Twitter
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui arrested by police in Muzaffarnagar, details inside

Read on to know why Nawazuddin Siddiqui's elder brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui has been arrested.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 21, 2024, 07:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ayazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's elder brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui has been arrested in a forgery case by the cops in Budhana in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. He has been accused of fraudulently issuing order letter to the consolidation department on behalf of the District Magistrate court.

It was alleged that Ayazuddin had given a copy of an order letter issued from the District Magistrate court in December to the office of the consolidation department along with an application in the ongoing dispute with opposition Javed Iqbal for his farming land. This order letter was found out to be forged. In March 2024, on the basis of District Magistrate's complaint, a case was registered against Ayazuddin and Javed under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of IPC.

It isn't the first time that Ayazuddin Siddiqui has found himself in a controvery. In 2018, he was booked for allegedly posting an objectionable picture on a social media site and hurting religious sentiments. In his defence, Ayazuddin had then told ANI, "A man posted derogatory pic of Lord Shiva,I confronted him about it & wrote you shouldn't share posts that can hurt anyone's religious sentiments. Instead case was filed against me. Charges should be investigated."

