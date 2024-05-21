This actress had superstar father, uncle was famous Bollywood singer, is most famous for playing Amitabh Bachchan's..

Preeti Ganguly, who played several comic roles in Bollywood in the 1970s and 1980s, is still known for her comic role as Freni Sethna, the die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan in Basu Chatterjee's 'Khatta Meetha' (1978).

Every actor in the film industry can't succeed and make a place for themselves even if they belong to a family of superstars. But, there are a few exceptions in this case when an actor, despite belonging to a film family, has managed to create a niche for themselves. Today, we will tell you about an actress whose father was a superstar, her uncle was a well-known singer and a megastar, and whose brother-in-law was a great actor too, however, despite that, this actress created her own identity in the eyes of the audience with the help of her superb comic timing. We are talking about none other than Preeti Ganguly.

Preeti Ganguly was born into a film family. Her father was legendary actor Ashok Kumar and her uncle was megastar Kishore Kumar. Preeti Ganguly had no dearth of opportunities, however, she decided to carve a niche for herself with the help of her comic timing. Let us tell you that actor Deven Verma is Preeti Ganguly's brother-in-law and he is married to her elder sister Rupa Ganguly.

Preeti Ganguly, who played several comic roles in Bollywood in the 1970s and 1980s, is still known for her comic role as Freni Sethna, the die-hard Amitabh Bachchan fan in Basu Chatterjee's 'Khatta Meetha' (1978).

Preeti Ganguly worked in many superhit films and was known for her comic timing but soon the tides of success stopped working in her favour due for a shocking reason.

In the early 90s, Preeti Ganguly lost some 50 kgs due to which her film roles declined. In 1993, when her career was seeing a decline, Preeti Ganguly started an acting school 'Ashok Kumar's Academy of Dramatic Arts' in Mumbai. She last acted in Emraan Hashmi's film 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' (2005)

Preeti Ganguly died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on December 2, 2012.

READ | This film had 3 superstars, was made in 15 days on budget of Rs 2.25 crores, became a superhit, earned Rs..