Meet Nihar Thackeray, lesser-known nephew of Uddhav Thackeray, he is Eknath Shinde's...

Nihar Thackeray is the son of Bindumadhav Thackeray, Uddhav's elder brother, who tragically passed away in an accident in 1996.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 21, 2024, 01:49 PM IST

The Shiv Sena, a prominent political party in Maharashtra, was founded by Balasaheb Thackeray on June 19, 1966. Initially, the party championed Marathi regionalism under Thackeray's leadership. Over the years, Shiv Sena's ideology evolved, embracing ultranationalism and right-wing populism, which facilitated an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In 2004, Bal Thackeray's son, Uddhav Thackeray, took over the party leadership while Bal Thackeray remained a significant figurehead until his death on November 17, 2012. Uddhav's leadership marked another ideological shift towards composite nationalism, leading to an alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However, in late June 2022, a faction led by senior leader Eknath Shinde, along with a majority of Shiv Sena MLAs, aligned with the BJP, resulting in the formation of a new government and Uddhav Thackeray's ouster as Maharashtra Chief Minister. Eknath Shinde subsequently assumed the role of Chief Minister.

In a surprising development, Uddhav Thackeray faced another setback when his nephew, Nihar Thackeray, declared his support for CM Eknath Shinde. Shinde welcomed Nihar to his faction, tweeting, "Nihar Thackeray, grandson of venerable Hindu heart emperor Balasaheb Thackeray and son of Bindumadhav Thackeray today announced his support to the coalition government. On this occasion, he was warmly welcomed and wished for his future social and political career."

Who is Nihar Thackeray?

Nihar Thackeray is the son of Bindumadhav Thackeray, Uddhav's elder brother, who tragically passed away in an accident in 1996. Despite being a lesser-known member of the Thackeray family, Nihar has recently stepped into the political spotlight. He is a Mumbai-based advocate and cousin to former Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray.

Nihar has largely stayed away from politics until now. His LinkedIn profile indicates his involvement in providing strategic legal advice, drafting corporate and transaction documents, and negotiating for domestic and multinational corporate clients. He also specializes in civil litigation, domestic and international arbitration, and proceedings under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

Academically, Nihar Thackeray pursued a course in International Commercial Litigation from the London School of Economics (LSE) and holds an LL.B degree from Government Law College (GLC) in Mumbai. Notably, he is married to Ankita Patil, daughter of BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil. Nihar also has a sister named Neha Thackeray.

 

