Viral video: Bride makes dramatic entrance from giant ice cube at snowy Alpine wedding in Switzerland

A breathtaking wedding in Zermatt, Switzerland, featuring snowy alpine peaks and a dramatic entrance by the bride from an ice cube, has gone viral on social media.

Many people dream of a perfect wedding, each with their unique vision—some opt for Bollywood-themed extravaganzas, while others prefer more understated celebrations. However, it's not often one witnesses a wedding set against the stunning backdrop of snowy alpine peaks and dramatic white landscapes. Recently, such a wedding in Switzerland has taken social media by storm.

A viral post by Lebanese Weddings on Instagram showcases this extraordinary event, featuring the bride making a dramatic entrance from within an ice cube. The wedding, set against the snowy mountains and luxurious ski chalet in Zermatt, Switzerland, unfolded near the iconic Matterhorn peak.

The event dazzled with violinists dressed as snow angels performing amid heavy snowfall. The aisle, a clear snow pathway adorned with white flowers sculpted from ice, added to the enchanting atmosphere. In one of the highlights, the couple posed inside an ice sculpture, delighting their cheering family. The breathtaking venue, located at an altitude of 2,222 meters, provided a magical setting for the celebration.

Since its posting on April 16, the Instagram post has garnered over 24,000 likes. The caption read, "Brrrr-ing on the wedding adventure! This wedding in Zermatt had it all: a backdrop that took our breath away, entertainment that left us in awe, and a bride who emerged from a snow cube to steal the show! Would you get married in this 'frosty chic' setting?"

Comments from users poured in, expressing their amazement. "So impressed with this!!!!!!" exclaimed one user. Another simply stated, "Beautiful." A third commented, "That's a fantasy I never thought I would see in real life, love it." Meanwhile, another user humorously wondered, "Weren't they freezing?"