Akshay Kumar 'accidently' collided with RTO officer's bike in Bangkok, shares what happened next: 'I immediately...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

LeptiCell Reviews (Weight Loss Supplement) Honest Customer Responses That Reveal The Truth; Must Read Before Buying

Click, Dream, Sleep: How to Buy Mattresses Online and Decide Which Mattress Is Best for Sleeping?

Mozz Guard Reviews: Effectively Kills Mosquitoes Instantly, This is Powerful Bug Destroying Zapper

Boostaro Reviews (Male Health Formula) Is It A Safe And Effective Supplement For Men? Must Read Before Try

Meet woman who was married at 16, faced domestic abuse, did odd jobs as single mom, became IAS officer, is posted at...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

LeptiCell Reviews (Weight Loss Supplement) Honest Customer Responses That Reveal The Truth; Must Read Before Buying

Click, Dream, Sleep: How to Buy Mattresses Online and Decide Which Mattress Is Best for Sleeping?

Mozz Guard Reviews: Effectively Kills Mosquitoes Instantly, This is Powerful Bug Destroying Zapper

Benefits of eating raw onion in summer

Batters to hit longest sixes in IPL 2024

10 states with maximum debts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 79% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Meet actor who worked with SRK, Salman, Sushmita, gave many flop films, quit acting, married granddaughter of CM..

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Meet man, his grandfather founded political party, uncle was CM, he ditched it for Bollywood, worked for Bhansali, now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar 'accidently' collided with RTO officer's bike in Bangkok, shares what happened next: 'I immediately...'

Akshay Kumar recalled an incident in which he accidentally collided with the RTO officer's bike in Bangkok when he appeared on Shikhar Dhawan's show Dhawan Karenge.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 21, 2024, 04:41 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Akshay Kumar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actor Akshay Kumar, who graced ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's new chat show Dhawan Karenge, recalled an incident in Bangkok that taught him the "significance of humility".

He shared, "My father realized my disinterest in studies and helped me move to Bangkok at an early age. I liked the country. Right from the minute you leave the plane, you find everyone bowing down to you with their hands joined. It feels very nice and beautiful especially when you realize that it's actually taken from our culture and followed so politely there."

While talking about a significant incident during his stay in Bangkok, he added, "I remember an incident that taught me the significance of humility and bowing down. When you humble yourself, you gain the resilience to navigate through any challenge or obstacle. Once, while driving, I accidentally collided with the bike of an RTO officer while making a turn, causing both of us to fall. Scared, I immediately apologized, bowing to him. The officer assisted me in getting my bike and helmet up and calmly advised me to drive slowly and carefully."

Talking about his movies, Akshay was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

Recently, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi wrapped up the Jolly 'LLB 3' Rajasthan shoot. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a video from the set of 'Jolly LLB 3' with co-star Arshad Warsi. Kumar and Warsi are seen riding bikes in the footage while covered in blood. The video hints that the BTS may be from a combat scene in the film.

Akshay captioned the video, " And that's a schedule wrap! As you can see both the Jollys had a jolly good time in Rajasthan. #JollyLLB3" In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part.

Akshay also has 'Welcome To The Jungle,' slated for release during the Christmas 2024 weekend. He also has 'Sarfira,' directed by Sudha Kongara and 'Khel Khel Mein' in his kitty. (ANI) 'Dhawan Karenge' is streaming on JioCinema.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Founder Vinay Maloo opens up on Enso conglomerate's rise as global giant

Driving License New Rules: Skip test at RTO, phasing out old vehicles and other rules applicable from June 1

Krishna Shroff reacts to Tiger Shroff's dull phase in Bollywood: 'People don't realise...' | Exclusive

Chhattisgarh: 18 killed as mini goods vehicle plunges into valley in Kabirdham Kawardha

Champion of compassion: Tunviey Mopalwar's tireless efforts transforming lives

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement