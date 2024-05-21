Akshay Kumar 'accidently' collided with RTO officer's bike in Bangkok, shares what happened next: 'I immediately...'

Akshay Kumar recalled an incident in which he accidentally collided with the RTO officer's bike in Bangkok when he appeared on Shikhar Dhawan's show Dhawan Karenge.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who graced ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's new chat show Dhawan Karenge, recalled an incident in Bangkok that taught him the "significance of humility".

He shared, "My father realized my disinterest in studies and helped me move to Bangkok at an early age. I liked the country. Right from the minute you leave the plane, you find everyone bowing down to you with their hands joined. It feels very nice and beautiful especially when you realize that it's actually taken from our culture and followed so politely there."

While talking about a significant incident during his stay in Bangkok, he added, "I remember an incident that taught me the significance of humility and bowing down. When you humble yourself, you gain the resilience to navigate through any challenge or obstacle. Once, while driving, I accidentally collided with the bike of an RTO officer while making a turn, causing both of us to fall. Scared, I immediately apologized, bowing to him. The officer assisted me in getting my bike and helmet up and calmly advised me to drive slowly and carefully."

Talking about his movies, Akshay was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

Recently, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi wrapped up the Jolly 'LLB 3' Rajasthan shoot. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a video from the set of 'Jolly LLB 3' with co-star Arshad Warsi. Kumar and Warsi are seen riding bikes in the footage while covered in blood. The video hints that the BTS may be from a combat scene in the film.

Akshay captioned the video, " And that's a schedule wrap! As you can see both the Jollys had a jolly good time in Rajasthan. #JollyLLB3" In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part.

Akshay also has 'Welcome To The Jungle,' slated for release during the Christmas 2024 weekend. He also has 'Sarfira,' directed by Sudha Kongara and 'Khel Khel Mein' in his kitty. (ANI) 'Dhawan Karenge' is streaming on JioCinema.

(With inputs from ANI)