Meet actor who worked with SRK, Salman, Sushmita, gave many flop films, quit acting, married granddaughter of CM..

Despite working in over 43 films in his career with superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan, Sharad Kapoor's career could never take off as he expected.

Two actors made a debut in the film industry in 1996 with the film 'Dastak', directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Sushmita Sen played the lead role in the film, while Sharad Kapoor played the villain. It was a debut film for both Sushmita and Sharad but only Sushmita Sen went on to have a successful career post this. A number of flop films in his career led to a sharp decline in Sharad Kapoor's career.

Sharad Kapoor always remained in the news more for his personal life than his professional one, especially after he married Koel Basu, granddaughter of Jyoti Basu, the former Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Sharad Kapoor did not have a godfather in the film world and had to work hard to convince his family to let him move to Mumbai to fulfill his dreams of becoming an actor. In the year 1993, Sharad Kapoor reached Mumbai. He began his struggle and kept roaming the streets of Mumbai every day for about 6 months. After many disappointments, Sharad Kapoor was finally offered a small role in the TV serial 'Swabhimaan'.

Mahesh Bhatt then took notice of him and offered Sharad Kapoor the lead role in 'Dastak' opposite Sushmita Sen. Sharad Kapoor might have given many flop films in his career but he is best known for his roles in films such as 'Jai Ho', 'Tamanna', 'Lakshya', and 'Josh'.

Sharad Kapoor married Koel Basu, granddaughter of former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, in 2008 and currently lives in Mumbai with his family.

Apart from doing small roles now on OTT and in films, Sharad Kapoor is also a successful businessman and has two big restaurants - in Mumbai and Bangalore.

