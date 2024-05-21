Meet actress who worked with Salman Khan, went through ugly break up, then quit acting for religion, now married to..

Over the years, many Bollywood and TV actresses have decided to quit their acting careers, despite achieving success. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who worked in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films before retiring from the industry in 2020. We are talking about none other than Sana Khan who has been away from the film world for the past four years, is married to a maulvi, and has dedicated her life to Allah.

Sana Khan made her acting debut in the 2005 low-budget adult Hindi film 'Yehi Hai High Society'. In 2006, she then made her Tamil film debut with 'E' in the item number, 'Theepori Parakkum'. She has also appeared in over 50 television commercials and other ads.

Sana Khan was last seen in 'Special OPS' which was released in 2020. In the same year, the actress announced, through an Instagram post, that she was quitting the entertainment industry and would “serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator”.

Sana Khan's decision to quit the industry came at a time when she was going through a major breakup from a highly publicised relationship. Sana Khan was dating choreographer Melvin Louis. She confirmed the same in February 2019. However, the relationship ended bitterly in February 2020.

In October 2020, Sana Khan then announced her decision to quit the film and TV industry for good. Speaking about how everything changed in her life, Sana Khan said, “In 2019 I still remember, during Ramadan, I used to see a grave in my dreams. I would see a burning, blazing grave and I could see myself in the grave. I didn't see the empty grave, I saw myself. I felt this is the sign that God is giving me that if I don’t change, this is what my end is. That got me a little anxiety. I still remember the changes that were happening. I would listen to all the motivational Islamic speeches and one night I remember reading something so beautiful."

In November 2020, Sana Khan then married a Muslim cleric named Mufti Anas Sayed. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Saiyad Tariq Jamil, in July 2023.

Sana Khan is a businesswoman now and is the founder of two business ventures, "Face Spa by Sana Khan" and "Haya By Sana Khan". She also owns the "Hayat Welfare Foundation" with her husband. Reports state that Sana Khan's estimated net worth is Rs 20 crores.

