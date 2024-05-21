RCB vs RR, Eliminator, IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB, RR eye major win to reach Qualifier 2

Follow live updates of RCB vs RR Eliminator match here

The stage is set as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Wednesday (May 22). The team that will emerge victorious will progress to play the Qualifier 2 match on May 24 (Friday). The winner of Eliminator will play against the loser of Qualifier 1 which is being played between Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 21 (today).

Rajasthan Royals (RR) under the guidance of Sanju Samson were reigning the points table by winning back-to-back matches in the initial phase of the campaign. But they lost their momentum as they suffered four consecutive losses before qualifying for the playoffs. After the Pat Cummins-led SRH secured four wicket-win over PBKS and KKR vs RR was abandoned due to bad weather, Rajasthan Royals came down to the third place.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won six consecutive matches and are looking forward to securing a place in the Qualifier 2. Almost on the cusp of elimination, RCB secured a 27-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday and qualified for the playoffs.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: May 22 (Wednesday), 7:30 PM IST

Live streaming details: Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. You can also stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.