Raebareli Ground Report Undecided Voters Await Face-Off Between Congress And BJP | Rahul Gandhi

Raebareli Ground Report: Undecided Voters Await Face-Off Between Congress And BJP | Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: With each phase of the Lok Sabha Election, the political adventure is intensifying. Recently, Rahul Gandhi decided not to contest from his stronghold seat of Amethi and instead announced to contest from Raebareli, the constituency of his mother, Sonia Gandhi. This decision has sparked considerable anger among the people of Amethi. However, the residents of Raebareli are pleased with Rahul Gandhi after this announcement. Still, some voters remain undecided about whether the BJP or Congress will emerge victorious. DNA conducted a ground report to gauge the sentiments of the people and understand whom they prefer to see as their Member of Parliament.