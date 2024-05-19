Twitter
Viral video: Donkey stuns internet with unexpected victory over hyena, watch

In a surprising twist of nature, a viral video shows a donkey triumphing over a hyena on a farm.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 19, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

In an unexpected twist of nature, a recent viral video has turned the tables on conventional wisdom, showcasing a donkey emerging victorious in a confrontation against a hyena. Shared widely across social media platforms, the footage captured the attention of millions, sparking fascination and disbelief alike.

The 25-second clip, circulated on May 19, depicted a hyena wreaking havoc on a farm, seemingly undeterred by the presence of the donkey. However, what ensued shocked viewers as the seemingly docile donkey seized the aggressor with its powerful jaws, delivering a resounding thrashing.

Accompanying the video was a caption that succinctly summarized the unexpected turn of events: "Donkey turns the tables on a hyena that wandered onto a farm."

Reacting to the astonishing display of resilience and strength exhibited by the donkey, social media users voiced a range of responses. One user emphasized the often underestimated protective instincts of donkeys, stating, "Donkeys aren't just for carrying your stuff. A donkey can be a fierce protector of their fellow farm animals."

Others expressed a mixture of amusement and apprehension, with comments such as, "This is funny and scary both," and "OMG this is so scary." Yet amidst the shock and amusement, a prevailing sentiment of admiration emerged, with one user simply commending the donkey's valor: "Good job donkey."

