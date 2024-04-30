Meet actress, who dated TV star, got pregnant before marriage to top Indian cricketer, quit Bollywood for...

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya tied the knot with each other on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Agastya on July 30 in the same year. Natasa had dated popular TV actor Aly Goni for a year in 2014.

From Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to, there have been many actresses from the Hindi film industry who have tied the knot with stars from the cricketing world. Another addition to this list is the Mumbai-based Serbian actress and model Natasa Stankovic, who is married to top Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Born in Pozarevac in Serbia in 1992, Natasa moved to India in 2012 at the age of 20 to pursue acting. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2013 film Satyagraha, in which she was seen in the dance track Aiyo Ji. In 2014, Natasa participated in Bigg Boss 8, from where she was evicted after 28 days. The actress became popular after she starred in Badshah's popular track DJ Waley Babu in 2015. From 2016 to 2019, Natasa was seen making special appearances in songs in multiple films such as Fukrey Returns, Daddy, and The Body among others. She even made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif-starrer Zero in 2018.

Natasa Stankovic dated actor and reality TV star Aly Goni for a year in 2014. In 2019, they even participated together in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, in which they ended up at the fourth place.

The Serbian model and actress made the headlines when she and top Indian cricketer, all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced their engagement on social media on January 1, 2020. The two of them tied the knot with each other in a private ceremony on May 31, 2020, during the nationwide lockdown imposed due to Covid-19. Two months after their marriage, the actress and the Mumbai Indians captain welcomed their son named Agastya on July 30.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day in 2023, i.e., on February 14 last year, Natasa and Hardik renewed their wedding vows in an intimate Christian wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The actress quit Bollywood and the Hindi entertainment industry in 2019 to concentrate on her personal and married life.

