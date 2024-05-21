Meet man, left business in US to move to India, made Rs 300000000000 firm, Ratan Tata is now his…

Ravi Kumar, the CEO and founder of Upstox, is currently in the news as the company has forayed into insurance distribution business. This is a significant push for Upstox which is one of India's fastest-growing investment platforms. As Upstox is now becoming a common sight among the mobile phone apps, let's know more about the person who made this massive Rs 300000000000 company from scratch. Although Upstox was founded by Shrini Viswanath, Ravi Kumar and Kavitha Subramania, Ravi Kumar is often referred to as the brain behind the platform. Brought up in the US, Ravi Kumar was interested in the stock market from a very early age and he used to trade in stocks from the age of 16.

After completing his graduation from University of California-Irvine, Ravi Kumar started working at Thinkorswim trading platform, a flagship of TD Ameritrade. It was a high paying job but Ravi decided to launch his own business and soon he and his brother Raghu started an automated proprietary trading desk in Chicago. The business did well but then recession struck the US in 2008 and the market crash forced Ravi Kumar to move to India and found Upstox.

Currently valued at over Rs 30000 crore, Upstox is the second-largest stock brokerage firm in India. Upstox provides an investment opportunity platform to retail traders and investors in India. After the initial success, Upstox got the attention of billionaire Ratan Tata who became an investor in the company in 2016. In order to establish itself as a company which has a diversified customer base, Upstox collaborated with the Indian Premier League too.