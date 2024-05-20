RBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results to be announced soon, get direct link here

Students who appeared for the examination can check their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Class 12 results today (May 20, 2024) after a press conference at 12.15 pm following which the result link will be activated for the students to access their results.

The Rajasthan Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 29 to April 4. Whereas, exams for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) were held from March 1 to 4. The exam schedule was set from 8:30 am, till 11:45 am. Meanwhile, the exam for CWSN was from 8:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Here’s how to check the RBSE Class 12 result:

Step 1: Visit the board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in;



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link of RBSE 12th Board Result 2024;



Step 3: Fill in the necessary details including your name, mobile number, roll number and roll code;



Step 4: Click on ‘submit';



Step 5: Your RBSE class 12th result will appear on the screen;

Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.