IIT graduate Indian genius ‘solved’ 161-year old maths mystery, left teaching to become CEO of…

Kumar Eswaran is an Indian genius who is currently one of the oldest startup CEOs across the globe. He is an IIT graduate with a CV that can leave any tech whizz impressed. Kumar Eswaran first came to limelight after he claimed to solve a 161-year old maths problem that was declared as the Millennium Prize problem two decades ago. The 77-year-old genius is currently leading an AI startup based out of Hyderabad called Alpes AI as the CEO.

Kumar’s AI firm provides solutions in the field of advanced computing techniques, power plant engineering, monitoring, and system modelling. Kumar Eswaran is an IIT Kanpur, Ohio University and IIT Delhi alumnus. He started working in the R&D division of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) as additional general manager after completing his PhD in June 1973. After leaving the organisation in 1999, he started working as a professor in Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST). He left teaching to become CEO of Altech Power and Energy Systems Private Limited (ALPES).

As mentioned by Times of India, Kumar Eswaran doesn’t believe his age is a remarkable factoid in the startup world. “"Ageing has nothing to do with the ability to deal with technology, maths, and science. More we work our brain, the more it remains sharp.” Kumar said to TOI.