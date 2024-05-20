Gurucharan Singh is still unreachable after returning home, says Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi: 'I have been trying..'

Here's how Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah producer Asit Modi reacted to Gurucharan Singh's safe return to his home.

Gurucharan Singh, who famously played Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, returned home on May 17 after he had gone missing on April 22. After he came back, Delhi Police recorded his statement, in which he said that he had gone away on a spiritual journey.

Now, the show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi has said that he is not being able to get in touch with Gurucharan as his phone is unreachable. He also said that he is elated that the actor has returned back to his home and sent best wishes to him. Modi also revealed the details of the police interrogation, which took place on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets.

Speaking to Times Now, the producer said, "I am very happy that he is back. I send him my best wishes. I am elated for his family, too. We were all very worried, but now we can sigh in relief since he is back. I don't know the details but I am happy that his family got his son back. Ab unke mind mein kya hai woh samajh nahi sakte na (we can't understand what is going on in his mind). We don't know what he is feeling. ."

"I have been trying to call him, but his phone is unreachable. I want to talk to him. I wish he calls me back so I could know more. The police came on our sets and interrogated everyone. I wasn't here then but everyone cooperated. The cops spoke to me later and I told them I hadn't spoken to Gurucharan since the past few months", he further added.

Gurucharan Singh was among the original cast members on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah when the show began in 2008. He left the show after five years, only to return a year later in 2014. He worked for another six years before quitting the show in 2020.

