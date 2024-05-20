Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Chhattisgarh: 18 killed as mini goods vehicle plunges into valley in Kabirdham Kawardha

What is space-based nuclear weapon that Russia is developing to take on US satellites?

Founder Vinay Maloo opens up on Enso conglomerate's rise as global giant

Navigating the Digital Highway: An Overview of Traffic Generators

Balancing Risk and Reward: Tips and Tricks for Good Mobile Trading

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Founder Vinay Maloo opens up on Enso conglomerate's rise as global giant

Navigating the Digital Highway: An Overview of Traffic Generators

Balancing Risk and Reward: Tips and Tricks for Good Mobile Trading

Powerful health benefits of eating almonds daily for women

Benefits of 10 minutes walk after every meal 

8 superfoods that help increase haemoglobin in body

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Gurucharan Singh is still unreachable after returning home, says Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi: 'I have been trying..'

86-year-old Shubha Khote wins hearts by coming out to cast her vote in Lok Sabha elections, says meant to inspire voters

This film had 5 lakh producers, gave boost to Rs 52000-crore company, now got Cannes screening 48 years after release

HomeTelevision

Television

Gurucharan Singh is still unreachable after returning home, says Taarak Mehta producer Asit Modi: 'I have been trying..'

Here's how Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah producer Asit Modi reacted to Gurucharan Singh's safe return to his home.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 20, 2024, 04:17 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Gurucharan Singh-Asit Modi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Gurucharan Singh, who famously played Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, returned home on May 17 after he had gone missing on April 22. After he came back, Delhi Police recorded his statement, in which he said that he had gone away on a spiritual journey.

Now, the show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi has said that he is not being able to get in touch with Gurucharan as his phone is unreachable. He also said that he is elated that the actor has returned back to his home and sent best wishes to him. Modi also revealed the details of the police interrogation, which took place on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets.

Speaking to Times Now, the producer said, "I am very happy that he is back. I send him my best wishes. I am elated for his family, too. We were all very worried, but now we can sigh in relief since he is back. I don't know the details but I am happy that his family got his son back. Ab unke mind mein kya hai woh samajh nahi sakte na (we can't understand what is going on in his mind). We don't know what he is feeling. ."

"I have been trying to call him, but his phone is unreachable. I want to talk to him. I wish he calls me back so I could know more. The police came on our sets and interrogated everyone. I wasn't here then but everyone cooperated. The cops spoke to me later and I told them I hadn't spoken to Gurucharan since the past few months", he further added.

Gurucharan Singh was among the original cast members on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah when the show began in 2008. He left the show after five years, only to return a year later in 2014. He worked for another six years before quitting the show in 2020.

READ | Meet actor, who was once Aamir, Shah Rukh's rival, never became superstar, worked as hotel manager, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IMD issues fresh heatwave warning till May 22 for these states, check full forecast

MS Dhoni not retiring soon, IPL legend has asked CSK management for…

Royal Challengers Bengaluru knock Chennai Super Kings out of IPL 2024, reach playoffs with 27-run win

Meet actress, who was called ugly, begged outside studio for payments; later beat Katrina, Deepika to become...

Israeli War Cabinet member issues ultimatum on Gaza, threatens to resign

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement