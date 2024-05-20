12-year-old Bengaluru girl undergoes surgery after eating 'smoky paan', details inside

A 12-year-old girl from Bengaluru required emergency surgery after consuming a trendy 'smoky paan' infused with liquid nitrogen.

A 12-year-old girl from Bengaluru found herself in the hospital undergoing gastro surgery after indulging in the trendy 'smoky paan', as reported by The Times of India. The paan, which incorporates liquid nitrogen for its unique effect, led to severe stomach pain for the young girl, ultimately resulting in the discovery of a hole in her stomach.

According to the report, the girl was intrigued by the sight of people exhaling smoke after consuming the paan, a popular item at street food stalls across Bengaluru. Driven by curiosity, she decided to try it herself, only to experience immediate discomfort followed by intense stomach pain. Recounting her ordeal to the publication, she expressed, “Everyone was trying the smoky paan, and even I wanted to give it a shot. I felt discomfort soon after eating it and it later turned worse as I suffered severe pain in my stomach. The other people who consumed it were doing fine, but I felt sick.”

Medical experts diagnosed her condition as perforation peritonitis, a serious ailment characterized by a hole in the stomach. They recommended an urgent surgical procedure known as Intra-op OGD scopy to avert further complications. Dr. Vijay HS, the lead surgeon from the Surgical Gastroenterology department, explained, “Intra-op OGD scopy is a procedure where, a flexible tube with a camera and light, are used during surgery to examine the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum-the first part of the small intestine."

This incident is not isolated, as there have been prior cases of individuals experiencing adverse effects after consuming food or drinks infused with liquid nitrogen. While liquid nitrogen is commonly used in culinary settings, such as sizzlers in restaurants, to create a smoky effect, doctors caution the public to exercise caution when consuming such items outside the home.