‘Jo mujhse bulwana chahte ho…’: Angry Dharmendra lashes out after casting his vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Dharmendra can be seen lashing out at the media when he came out after casting his vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Dharmendra, on Monday, stepped out to cast his vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Clad in his signature style with his black bowler hat on, the 88-year-old actor was all smiles as shutterbugs clicked him at a polling booth in Juhu's Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai.

However, the actor lost his cool when he came out after casting his vote. He lashed out at media and the paps who were trying to take his byte. In the viral video, he can ne heard saying, "Acche shehri bano, desh bhakt bano, maa baap se pyaar karo… aap ko malum hai jo mujhse kehelwana chahte hai (Be a good citizen, love your parents, you already know this… still trying to put words in my mouth)."

Watch:

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started reacting to it and took his side. One of the social media users wrote, "Worst camera men atleast look at his age and give him space to walk in peace no common sense at all." The second one said, "Why are you troubling Dharam, atleast give him some space to walk."

Earlier, luminaries from the film industry, including Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, RajKummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, were also spotted at various polling booths across Mumbai.

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai encompass six constituencies, namely Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central, as part of Phase 5 of the nationwide electoral exercise. Additionally, several constituencies in Maharashtra, such as Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane, are actively participating in this phase.

With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra stands as the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies after Uttar Pradesh. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, with the final results scheduled for declaration on June 4. Voting commenced this morning at 7.

(With inputs from ANI)