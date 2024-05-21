Twitter
India's richest actress was abandoned by father, tortured by husband; once rival to Madhubala, Nutan, alcohol ruined her

Meena Kumari was one of the most successful actresses of her time and the richest. Yet, she lost it all by age 38

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 21, 2024, 07:28 AM IST

A young Mahjabeen aka Meena Kumari
    In the 1950s, a lot of young actresses were vying for the top spot. Nutan to Madhubala and even the young Waheeda Rehman, many actresses tried to grab the numero uno spot. But as some replenished the stardom, others had the box office pull, only one actress came close to being the complete package. Meena Kumari was called the tragedy queen of Bollywood. Through the 50s and 60s, she became the most successful and richest actress in all of India. That is before tragedy struck in her own life.

    Meena Kumari’s tragic personal life

    Meena Kumari was born Mahjabeen to Ali Bux and Iqbal Begum in 1933. Since Ali wanted a son and he could not pay the doctor for the delivery, he left Mahjabeen at an orphanage. However, hours later he changed his mind and brought her back. Still, the father and daughter had a fraught relationship. After Mahjabeen entered the film industry at age 6, she soon became the only earner of the family. As she became an established actress, she met filmmaker Kamal Amrohi when she was 18 and he was 33. Even though Amrohi was married, the two began a romance and secrely married in 1952.

    Amrohi laid down several conditions for Meena Kumari if she wanted to continue acting. When differences arose between the husband and wife, there would be arguments and often physical altercations. Actress Nargis once recalled that Amrohi would beat Meena Kumari often, and have spies in her entourage. This led to their separation.

    Meena Kumari’ stellar Bollywood career

    But even as her personal life was in tatters, Meena Kumari’s professional climb continued. Having made her mark as a leading actress in films like Tamasha, she had her breakthrough in 1952 with Baiju Bawra. Through the 50s, she continued to impress in films like Parineeta, Chandni Chowk, Azaad, and Ek Hi Raasta established her as one of the leading actresses of her age by the time she was 25. Then, films like Sharada, Sahara, Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Kaajal, and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam transformed her into the tragedy queen. By the early 60s, she was a bigger star than even several heroes.

    How alcohol derailed Meena Kumari’s life and career

    Till the late-1960s, Meena Kumari continued to churn hit after hit, with the last of these being Baharon Ki Manzil i 1968. After this though, she hit a career slump. Part of the reason was her excessive dependence on alcohol. The troubles in her personal life had turned her into an alcoholic and she would often drink on sets too. In 1971, she had a rare hit in Mere Apne but other films kept flopping. By later that year, she developed liver cirrhosis. Despite this, she completed her biggest film – Pakeezah. Released in 1972, it was a blockbuster. But Meena Kumari succumbed to her illness just weeks later.  She was just 38.

