Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian self-made woman who was once a school teacher, built Rs 330 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, she owns...

AAP protest outside BJP HQ today: Delhi police issues traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

Google CEO Sundar Pichai reveals his favourite foods in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and they are...

Meet actress, who was slammed for her dance moves, body shamed, almost packed bags, left films; later became 90s'...

Janhvi Kapoor says she felt sexualised by media at the age of 12-13: 'There is a sort of character assassination...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Indian self-made woman who was once a school teacher, built Rs 330 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, she owns...

AAP protest outside BJP HQ today: Delhi police issues traffic advisory, check routes to avoid

Meet actress, who was slammed for her dance moves, body shamed, almost packed bags, left films; later became 90s'...

First Hindu king who married a Mughal princess

10 stunning photos of nebulae by NASA telescopes

Sobhita Dhulipala dazzles in golden dress at Cannes 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Janhvi Kapoor says she felt sexualised by media at the age of 12-13: 'There is a sort of character assassination...'

Meet singer, who wanted to become actor, was ridiculed, cleaned utensils at bar, is now among highest-paid musicians

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress, who was slammed for her dance moves, body shamed, almost packed bags, left films; later became 90s'...

Sonali Bendre was once slammed for her dance moves when she started her career in the film industry.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 19, 2024, 10:42 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Sonali Bendre
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, also known as the 90s crush, still turns heads with her beauty. She was one of the most talented and gorgeous actresses in the 90s, who won everyone's hearts with her performances in films like Hum Saath - Saath Hain.

    But do you she was once slammed for her dance moves? Yes! In one of her interviews, she revealed that she was slammed for her dance after which she almost packed her bags and left films. 

    Sonali Bendre said she was ready to quit the film industry if she didn't perform well in the song Humma Humma from Mani Ratnam's 1995 movie Bombay. At that time, she had only done five films and was often criticized by choreographers for her dance moves. Her breakthrough came when she danced to the hit song Humma Humma with Prabhu Deva's brother Raju Sundaram.

    She explained that back then, people believed you couldn't be a leading actress if you didn't know how to dance. At 49 years old, she said she wanted to give dancing a try since the song was choreographed by the famous Prabhu Deva.

    While speaking to PTI, she said, "I'm not a trained dancer. When I got into movies, I really got slammed by dance directors for my dancing. 'Badi heroine banne chali hai, dancing nahi aata'. So, if you couldn't dance, you couldn't be a heroine. I was going through all of that so whatever time I would get before and after the shoot, I started to train in 'Bollywood dancing', as it's called."

    "This was more like, 'Let's do this'. This is with Prabhu Deva because if I can do it, I have a right to be here and if I can't do it, pack your bags and leave. At that point of time, it was like, '(At least) My team would earn their per-day (money)."

    The actress recently revealed that she was body-shamed during the initial stage of her career, while speaking to Hauterrfly, she said, "When I came into the industry, heroines didn’t used to be this skinny. Every producer was trying to fatten me up all the time."

    She also recalled how the producers were telling her, "eat eat eat, bahut patli hai". Sh added, "They wanted curves. At that time, they wanted women who were curvaceous and voluptuous and who had curls in their hair. And I was straight black hair and I was skinny."

    Sonali Bendre featured in films like Diljale (1996), Major Saab (1998), Sarfarosh (1999), and Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999). She won the Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000). 

    She also acted in Tamil movies like Kadhalar Dhinam(1999) and the Telugu movie Murari (2001), for which she was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu. 

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    This film's budget was less than an iPhone, smashed box office records; became first industry hit, earned...

    64-year-old TV host Jeremy Clarkson beats Tom Holland, Idris Elba, Cillian Murphy to be UK and Ireland's sexiest man

    Meet actress who is a superstar, spent 10 years in unhappy marriage, got married twice, her husband is..

    Viral video: People of this tribe walk on 10-feet-high sticks, here's the reason

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli drops massive hint on MS Dhoni’s retirement plan ahead of RCB vs CSK clash

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

    Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

    Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

    Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

    Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement